SEYMOUR — The King’s Academy’s offense runs through Nakelin McAfee.
The senior running back is the Lions’ biggest playmaker, typically making the most of the plethora of touches he’s given each game. TKA gets him the ball early and often every week, hoping his rushing will jumpstart its attack.
“He’s a player,” TKA coach Jonathan Sellers told The Daily Times. “He’s really good. We rely on him to do a lot.”
Though TKA lost to Middle Tennessee Christian, 35-20, on Friday, McAfee’s production remained the same. He ran for 95 yards on 20 carries, but his biggest impact was on the scoreboard, as he found the end zone twice.
His first touchdown came on a 6-yard run in the first quarter, and Josh Campanali’s ensuing PAT tied it at7. His second score, this one on a 5-yard run in the third period, also would have led to a tie, but the PAT failed, allowing the Cougars (4-3, 2-0 Division II-A East) a 21-20 lead.
That was the story on Huskey Field. McAfee kept the Lions (4-3, 1-1) in it for a while, but an inconsistent passing game and a defense that couldn’t stop MTC’s running game ultimately led to a TKA loss.
Quarterback Elijah Williams-Smith fielded some impressive plays against the Cougars, including a short touchdown run in the second quarter and several long pass completions. But of his final eight passes, seven were incompletions and the other was intercepted.
McAfee and Williams-Smith are a dangerous backfield combination in TKA’s spread offense, but the tailback provided the only consistent offense for the Lions.
“It’s one of those things (where McAfee) might have had a good night, but I know his answer would be the same that it’s a bad night anytime the scoreboard looks like it does,” Sellers said.
McAfee said earlier in the week that TKA would have to tackle well and play disciplined football to win against Middle Tennessee Christian. That didn’t happen, as the Lions defense committed four offsides penalties on the Cougars’ first possession, and Middle Tennessee Christian finished the game with 373 total yards, including 321 on the ground.
Those errors are especially haunting considering TKA has had multiple off-weeks this season due to COVID-19. McAfee also said earlier in the week that the Lions needed to take advantage of the time off to improve.
“Just frustration, but with all the breaks, we’ve just got to get better and get healthy,” McAfee said then.
TKA had a chance to take control of the Division II-A East standings, as it and Middle Tennessee Christian entered tied for first, but couldn’t overcome their visiting foe.
The Cougars dominated the Lions with their own rushing attack, using multiple talented runners to tote the ball throughout the night. And when Middle Tennessee Christian turned to the air, it succeeded, notching two passing touchdowns, one of which came on a trick play featuring a wide receiver throwing to the quarterback.
McAfee left the field hobbling in the fourth quarter, but eventually returned to the field, still hampered by a previous injury.
“He ended up coming back in,” Sellers said. “He’s still nursing a little ankle (injury) that he’s had for a couple weeks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.