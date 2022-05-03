GREENBACK — Nathan Wallace picked a good time to turn in one of his best performances of Maryville Christian’s soccer season.
Wallace was masterful in the Eagles’ clash with rival Greenback at Cooper Field Tuesday, finding the back of the net three times and recording an assist on another goal to help Maryville Christian pick up an impressive 5-1 road win.
He became the first Eagles’ player this season to earn a hat trick.
“The offense just started to click,” Nathan Wallace told The Daily Times. “We were able to see all of the through balls. Our team just worked really well together. It feels good (to get a hat trick), especially against (Greenback) because they’re our rivals. It just feels nice.”
Nathan Wallace’s outing was exactly what Maryville Christian coach Jeremy Wallace had emphasized coming into the matchup. He urged his team to get off to a fast start and they answered, tallying three first half goals, beginning with Nathan Wallace’s score with 25 minutes, 19 seconds left in the opening period.
“We knew it was going to be very physical,” Jeremy Wallace said. “It’s kind of a rivalry between us and we knew it was going to be physical. We told our offense that they’ve got to be quick, they’ve got to get off to a fast start, they’ve got to control the tempo up front.”
Less than five minutes after Nathan Wallace put the Eagles (6-4-1) up, Dean Bailey’s penalty kick attempt was knocked away by Greenback keeper Isaiah Flowers, but Bailey came through on his second chance, scoring off the deflection as Flowers was unable to recover in time.
Late in the half, Marshall Graves put the exclamation point on Maryville Christian’s strong start, connecting on a shot from just outside of the box that rocketed past Flowers’ out-stretched hands to give the Eagles a 3-0 advantage at the two-minute, eight-second mark.
The set up and kick that ensured was textbook, looking like it had come straight out of a Maryville Christian practice.
“(Graves’ goal) was beautiful,” Jeremy Wallace said. “It builds a lot of confidence, but I think what’s cool about that is that we’ve been working on maintaining width and getting the ball wide and making those shots. That’s exactly what we’ve been working on in practice, so it’s cool to be able to see that.”
There were times in the second half where Jeremy Wallace thought the Eagles lacked some of the intensity that put them ahead in the first half, but they made up for it with a strong close, notching two more goals, both from Nathan Wallace, in the final seven minutes to put a bow on a statement win.
“Our message was, ‘Just because you’re up three, doesn’t mean you can stop,” Jeremy Wallace said. “We know that there’s going to be push, we know that (Greenback) is probably frustrated so we have to maintain control. It was one of those things where we got lazy a little bit. Those last two (goals) were exactly what we’ve been working on. Nathan did a great job of getting those through balls at the end. It was good.”
Greenback (3-6), which was outshot by Maryville Christian, 11-5, managed its lone goal from Austin Hamilton with six minutes, 13 seconds to go in the second half, but it was futile gesture at that point in the match.
For the Cherokees, depth issues again plagued them down the stretch as two players were ruled out due to injury before the game and senior standout Noah Pifer exited in the first half with an injury.
“Where we lacked tonight and where we’ve lacked all season has been depth,” Greenback coach Rob Fox said. “Tonight, we were even further hurt because we had two kids that were hurt before the game started tonight and that put us further in the hole and that’s a hard hole to get out of, especially when you start needing guys.”
Greenback will face Scott County on the road in its regular-season finale Thursday before embarking on the District 4-1A Tournament next week, but before then, Fox hopes to see his team work around its depth problems in the postseason by not hurting themselves with allowing penalty kicks and yellow cards like it did at times against Maryville Christian.
“Maryville Christian has a really good backline,” Fox said. “They had a solid starting 11. Their athletes were doing well, they had some really good ball handlers. We should have been able to hang better than we did. Credit to Maryville Christian for putting a lot of pressure on us and I don’t want to take any credit away from them at all, but we were definitely shooting ourselves in the foot a few times. Our depth is a major factor.”
