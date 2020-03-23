The offensive leader of the nation’s highest scoring baseball team, Maryville College senior Alden Wright was just picking up steam when the coronavirus outbreak put the breaks on the season.
That Wright has overcome two major knee injuries in the last four years makes his story an inspirational one and in virtually any other scenario would make him hungry to return next season for another chance to finish his career with a big performance.
After canceling the season to fall in line with the United States government’s guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19, the NCAA granted an extra redshirt year for all spring sports athletes.
For Division III athletes like Wright and his Maryville teammates, however, coming back for another season with the Scots is not in the cards. While Division I and II athletes could be at least partially compensated with athletic scholarships, Division III athletes are limited to financial aid.
So, when Wright hit a sacrifice fly for his nation-leading 30th RBI in a win over Iowa Wesleyan on March 11, it was the last swing of his career.
“When the NCAA came back and said it was possible for us to come back, it was nice,” said Wright, who hit safely in all 18 games he played this season. “My first thought was baseball is my first love. Looking at it financially and in terms of going to flight school after graduating it wasn’t realistic. I decided to give it up, go out on top.”
Maryville’s baseball and softball teams had dreams of finishing the season on top later this spring. Combined, they had won 18 games in a row and had an overall record of 23-6.
Seniors played pivotal roles in that success, but now not only will they not get a chance to see it out this year, they won’t get a chance to see it out in the extra year of eligibility granted to them by the NCAA.
The Scots’ baseball team will lose nine seniors, and the softball team will lose six. For any of them to return next year they’d have to pay for two more semesters, which adds up to more than $35,000 in tuition alone.
“You have to see how their lives play out,” softball coach Leah Kelly said. “Everyone plans for a life after softball. That’s always a plan. We talked about it, but it wasn’t an in depth conversation we wanted to have yet.
“It was more about, ‘Are you OK?’ We can talk about a fifth year after emotions calm down. Some are going to be blessed with job opportunities. Even right now they’re going to have time to invest in their careers.”
Alden Wright
Wright will graduate in May with a marketing degree, but he has a different plan for his future.
He’s going to be a pilot.
The Clayton, Georgia, native actually considered going into the Air Force after graduating from high school but picked college baseball. During his time at Maryville, he participated in a marketing internship he didn’t love and went on an introductory flight he did love.
After graduating this spring, he will enroll at a flight school in Knoxville to get his private license. After that he plans to attend a bigger flight school in Nashville.
“My mom tells the story that I couldn’t sit still the first time on a plane when I was 3 years old,” said Wright, who collected toy airplanes. “She says I had that look in my eye that proved I loved it.”
Wright also loved baseball enough last year to take a head-on approach to his second major knee injury. His first came during a playoff football game as a high school senior. His second occurred during the third baseball game of his junior season at Maryville.
It was a grueling process, but it went so well he was cleared for full activity in 10 months rather than 12. That allowed him to be in the lineup as the designated hitter in the season opener.
He said he was ‘extremely nervous’ and ‘shaking in the box’ for that first at-bat, but he took a sigh of relief when he took a borderline pitch for ball four.
Wright got one hit in each of his first five games before he really caught fire. In the last 13 games of his career, he hit .547 with one home run among six extra-base hits and drove in 28 runs. He had 10 RBIs on six hits in two games against Huntingdon on Feb. 29 and March 1.
When the season was canceled, he led the nation with 30 RBIs – five more than the player with the second-highest total.
“That’s a great accomplishment considering what I had to do last year,” he said. “I don’t know how many hours of rehab I had to do. Even though it was cut short it was a great accomplishment for me personally.”
Jordan Davis
While returning to Maryville is not realistic for pitchers Jordan Davis and Anthony Rodriguez, they hope to keep their careers going somewhere else.
Davis, a Heritage High School graduate who had a 1.32 ERA and struck out 51 batters in 41 innings this season, said he has been approached by multiple Division II college coaches and one coach from an independent league team.
He has plenty of time to make that decision and for now is focused on finishing his final semester with online courses.
He will graduate with a degree in business administration and eventually would like to work in the production field — perhaps as an operational manager or with a construction company.
While finishing his classes, he is working out and throwing every day to keep his arm in shape — all the while hoping for another chance to show what he can do in a competitive game so unlike many of his fellow Division III athletes he can go out on his own terms.
“At the moment I’m letting everything play out,” he said. “I’m letting the skies clear a little bit and take it one day at a time.”
Christina White
Though she didn’t want to rule out coming back for another season, softball player Christina White said it may not make sense for her.
White, an Alcoa High School graduate, it not taking a full course load this semester — instead focusing on the 50-page thesis the college requires. White’s topic is the impact of social media on human trafficking.
In the fall of 2018, White interned at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and worked with a human trafficking investigator. She even got to be present during sting operations.
Currently, White is exploring the nonprofit side of human trafficking and is writing a grant as part of her internship with Nashville-based Hope for Justice. She’s so far into her studies and ready to take the next step in her post-college career delaying it by another year to play softball one more season is not likely in the cards.
“There are so many questions around (coming back for another softball season),” she said. “Maryville is not a cheap school. Even if it wasn’t they would have to lower the cost of tuition (for me to come back).”
Zach Messinger
Though he won’t be able to use what he learned at Maryville on the field next season, senior pitcher Zach Messinger hopes to carry some of it over to his post-college life.
The Alpharetta, Georgia, native will graduate after this semester with a degree in marketing and a minor in economics. He said he plans to interview for jobs in management, marketing and sales. The plan is to find a full-time job as soon as he graduates.
In 26 2/3 innings over five starts this season, Messinger was 2-0 with a 4.39 ERA and 27 strikeouts. By most standards that’s a successful run of starts, but the best thing he said he’ll take from the shortened season is the leadership he learned through being the Scots’ captain.
It’s a valuable lesson he’ll take with him for the next stage of his life.
“At the end of the year some of the younger guys thanked me for showing them the way,” Messinger said. “That had a really big impact on me with what I want to do in my life and my career.”
