The Maryville College baseball team could not break through against Bob Jones on Tuesday.
Nelson Smith changed that.
The Scots had multiple baserunners in four of the first six innings but had two runs — and a two-run deficit — to show for it.
The senior left fielder brought the team together in the dugout before the top of the seventh and had everyone take a deep breath.
Three batters later, he provided the spark in the box, launching a game-tying two-run home run. Maryville College went on to plate seven more runs over the final three innings en route to a 11-5 victory in Greenville, South Carolina.
“Mentally, the biggest thing that I’ve done and tried to help my teammates become aware of is good, bad or indifferent, you have to take it one at-bat at a time,” Smith told The Daily Times. “You can’t focus on the last at-bat and you can’t focus on the next at-bat, but you can focus on this at-bat because this is what you have.
“I think that mental approach and shift has helped me stay present.”
The moment was emblematic of how much Smith has meant to the Scots (21-8, 6-3 USA South) this season.
The Joelton native enters a three-game set with Covenant, which opens with a 1 p.m. doubleheader today in Lookout Mountain, Georgia, slashing .392/.450/.639 with 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 39 runs scored and 25 RBIs.
He has recorded a hit in 18 of his last 22 starts, a span that includes 11 multi-hit performances.
“Obviously, the results tend to build confidence, but even his outs are quality outs,” Maryville College coach Clint Helton said. “He continues to have consistent, quality at-bats, and that’s something on this team that has become a common theme (that we talk about): let’s have quality at-bats regardless of the outcome.
“When guys see someone else ahead of them doing well, the kind of team we are right now, they build off of that confidence and that creates that contagious feel and flow to our offense. When he goes, we’re going.”
Smith flashed his potential in a limited role as a freshman, slashing .393/.433/.429 in eight games.
He suffered a torn labrum in his right shoulder while playing quarterback for Maryville College in 2019, costing him a sophomore campaign that would have ultimately been cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic regardless. That injury lingered into last season as Smith was forced to close his stance because he could not hold his hands as high.
He remained in that closed stance to open the season and found success, but he felt he could be even better if he opened back up.
Smith made the adjustment prior to last weekend’s three-game series with Berea after Maryville College hitting coach TJ Wharton encouraged him to do whatever felt comfortable.
The results speak for themselves.
Smith is 12-for-17 with five doubles, two home runs, 10 runs scored and nine RBIs over the Scots’ last four games — a stretch in which they have scored 44 runs. He went 5-for-6 with three doubles and a home run against Bob Jones on Tuesday.
“I’m just seeing the ball and hitting it,” Smith said. “We’ve done a lot of things offensively. Coach Wharton has done a good job of giving guys individual freedom in helping them with their approach.
“I’m just getting back to what I used to do. It kind of feels comfortable and I’m seeing good results.”
Smith ranks 18th amongst qualified USA South batters with a .500 on-base percentage in conference games, and he is causing chaos once aboard.
He has the third-most steals in the conference with 17 — eight of which have come over the past four games — and has only been caught twice.
“He has really created knack for reading the pitcher and understanding the timing,” Helton said. “It’s something he has worked on a lot. He’s not our fastest guy, but he definitely gets the best read. He has more of a green light than some do, and other guys are starting to pick up from him by seeing his timing and what he can do, but the way he is doing it and the level he is doing it at, we really don’t try and slow him down.”
Maryville College is enjoying a resurgent season after struggling mightily a year ago. Its current .724 winning percentage would be its best in a full season since the program went 28-10 (.737) in 1995.
Smith has been one of the main catalysts for that success, providing immeasurable leadership in the dugout while also being a sterling example on the diamond to put the Scots on the verge of their first USA South tournament berth since 2019.
However, the thought of that is far too distant. The only thing that matters at the moment is the next task at hand.
“It goes back to that approach of thinking about each at-bat and each game,” Smith said. “Whether you had a good game or bad game in the previous one, it’s done. You have to focus on this game, this at-bat, this pitch, and I think that mentality has helped me and this team see success this season.”
