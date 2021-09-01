Nelson Smith has not played for Maryville College since tearing the rotator cuff in his right shoulder against Hanover on Sept. 21, 2019.
The road back has been an arduous one. There were even times when the junior quarterback doubted if he would ever be the same, but nearly two years later, Smith is ready to get back under center for the Scots.
Smith will be the starting signal caller for the Scots when they travel to Rome, Georgia to open the season against No. 25 Berry on Saturday. He beat junior quarterback Trevor Thomas, who has played in 24 games over the past three seasons.
“To get back to where I wanted to be, it was a special moment for me,” Smith told The Daily Times.
First-year Maryville College coach Ben Fox announced the decision to his team on Aug. 24, citing the unique skill set Smith has throwing the football as the reason.
“I’ll say this, both Nelson and Trevor have played at a much higher level this training camp than they did at any point last year,” Fox said. “Nelson performed better, not by a lot, but it felt like it was enough.
“He has an elite arm for our level. He’s hit a couple of touchdown passes where the ball is traveling 50-60 yards in the air, and that fits some of our receivers who can really run. Now we have to tailor what we do around what his skill set is.”
It was not too long ago that Fox had no idea what he would get from Smith.
Fox was hired on Jan. 25, and while Smith was 100% healthy at the time, he chose to focus on baseball while the Scots played their four-game schedule in the spring to make up the fall season that was cancelled by COVID-19.
While Maryville College was preparing for the 2020 campaign that never came, Smith was rehabbing.
It took nine months for him to be able to make the throws necessary for any starting quarterback and more than a year to regain all of his arm strength.
“Patience is a virtue, and I had to learn that very quickly,” Smith said. “This is the first injury where I had to learn that doing nothing is sometimes the best thing. A couple months out, I was really anxious and started throwing, and I realized I didn’t have any strength in my arm, so I could only toss a football about 10 yards.
“Through the recovery process, I learned that good things take time.”
While Smith watched from the sidelines this spring, Thomas started all four games, throwing for 696 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 55.3% of his passes (52-for-94).
Thomas may not be called upon to start against the Vikings, but he is the unquestioned backup quarterback, tasked with staying ready at a moment’s notice, as he was in 2019 when Smith went down for the season.
“I challenged Trevor with this: we need his best every day to continue to get better because he has gotten a lot better,” Fox said. “He had played his best football the last couple of days at camp.”
Smith played in 13 games through the first two years of his career, completing 118 of his 191 passes (61.8%) for 1,236 yards, nine touchdowns and seven interceptions. As a freshman — his only full season — he set a school record, completing 62.8% of his passes, surpassing the mark of 62.2% set by current Maryville High School football assistant Nick Myers in 2016.
The Scots are hoping he can bounce back and deliver a similar performance this season as they attempt to get the program back on track after posting a combined 5-9 record during the 2019 season and the truncated 2020 spring campaign.
“It was obviously tough physically, but I think mentally and emotionally it was even more difficult than I expected it to be,” Smith said. “I think it also made me a better player by having that different perspective and being able to physically, mentally and emotionally come out stronger.”
