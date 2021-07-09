No matter the circumstances, Daniel Bolinger’s approach to getting his teammates acclimated to playing in one of recreational softball’s biggest stages is through encouragement.
It’s a stage that he’s more than accustomed to as he plays in his sixth Smoky Mountain Classic. But for five players on the Maryville-based E team Sniper that Bolinger coaches and plays for, everything is brand new and with that comes nerves.
According to Bolinger, it was those nerves — and a lack of production at the plate — that attributed to a slow start Sniper was never able to recover from in a 19-1 first round loss to Crossville-based D team AKS on Friday morning at Sandy Springs Park.
The loss sent Sniper to the elimination bracket against the loser of Precision (Illinois) and Premier (Ohio) Friday night.
“We didn’t hit the ball,” Bolinger told The Daily Times. “The guys were excited and half the team were nervous ... we’ve had five guys that have never played in this and they’re super excited. It’s their first time playing, but it’s always good to be out here.”
The game’s original start time of 11 a.m. was pushed back nearly an hour due to a heavy thunderstorm that passed through the area Friday morning.
While Bolinger didn’t think weather and the field conditions it left in its wake was a factor in the loss, the extra time to sit and think about the game likely was.
“The wait probably made the nerves worse,” Bolinger said. “But I don’t think the (weather) was a factor because we’ve got to do a lot of waiting in tournaments, so we’re used to that.”
AKS got its bats going early, posting 11 runs in the bottom of the first inning to storm out to a 11-0 lead, all of which came with two outs.
Sniper responded in the top of the second with its lone run of the game for Sniper came after a Greg Lewis one out single into left field to get a runner on.
Caleb Moore later drew a walk to load up the bases and set Matt Vanwinkle up with an infield single that scored Lewis to make it a 15-1 game.
Scoring opportunities were hard to come by as Sniper struggled to generate enough offense to get back into the game, mustering just five total hits in the loss while AKS made the most of its own opportunities with four runs in the second and four more in the third.
But even as AKS piled on, Bolinger was there, following every hit or play to offer support to his teammates in the dugout and on the field well after the score was out of reach.
It was just an example of the family-type atmosphere he has tried to build within the team.
“It helps a lot (to encourage players),” Bolinger said. “We’ll come out next game and we’ll be just as excited as we were in the first game. It’s a family here. We’ve established a family on this team. If you don’t have that you’re not going to hit together, play together. On and off the field, we’re family oriented.”
