Caden Buckles watched from the sidelines a year ago as Alcoa failed to orchestrate a single scoring drive to combat Maryville’s second-half rally inside Shields Stadium.
It was the pinnacle of offensive inconsistency that plagued the Tornadoes throughout last season until Buckles became eligible in the Class 3A quarterfinals, providing stability as Alcoa marched to its sixth consecutive BlueCross Bowl championship.
“It helps knowing what we have back there,” Alcoa coach Gary Rankin told The Daily Times. “(Last year) was probably one of the most unsettling situations we’ve been in here. Everybody has that at certain positions, but you don’t want that at the quarterback position. It was a challenge we had to try and overcome, and I think we did a good job of it for the most part.”
Buckles is back and hopes he can be the difference as Alcoa attempts to end a two-game losing streak to Maryville in the 93rd edition of the Battle of Pistol Creek between Maryville and Alcoa at 7 p.m. Friday on Goddard Field.
“He’s a special player who is in command and is very confident back there,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. “He can find the open guy — and the guys he’s throwing it to are very talented — and make plays with his feet, and that’s probably what he is best at. When things break down, he makes your defense hurt because you’ve done everything you’re supposed to do and then he takes off for a 15-yard run.”
An improved threat under center is one of the many changes Alcoa (3-0) enters its storied rivalry with. The Tornadoes no longer have a star-studded defense loaded with FBS prospects, but the unit it has is just as good.
Alcoa limited its first three opponents to a combined 28 points, and the majority of those came in the second half with its starters on the sidelines after grabbing a commanding lead by halftime.
A year ago, the Tornadoes held the Rebels (3-0) to 142 total yards, but two failed fourth-down attempts set up short fields that allowed Maryville to score the two touchdowns necessary to escape with a win.
“I would be surprised if they weren’t good defensively,” Hunt said. “I think coach Brian Nix is as good as they come. Their kids play really hard, they’re never out of position and obviously they’re really coachable.
“I think Major Newman and Aaron Davis are two of the best defensive players in the state, and they have other great players around them. Everything box you want to check for a defense, they do it, and I credit their kids and their coaches for that.”
Maryville endured turnover on the defensive side of the ball as well, replacing nine of 11 starters, but it is an offense powered by a host of returned that pops out to Alcoa.
Senior quarterback Carson Jones has completed 37 of his 50 passes (74%) for 529 yards and seven touchdowns while junior running back Noah Vaughn has 530 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns on 43 touches this season. Senior wide receiver Markel Fortenberry has 16 catches for 233 yards and four touchdowns, and a cohesive offensive line allows for it all to come together.
“When you get your program going and you’re good year in and year out, you’re going to look the same,” Rankin said. “They always have great quarterbacks, they always have great schemes and they execute at a high level.”
Neither team has scored more than 17 points in the past two meetings and turnovers have played an integral part in the low-scoring affairs.
The Rebels turned it over four times in 2019, turning what could have been a victory going away into one that required two fourth-quarter touchdowns to leave Goddard Field with a win. The Tornadoes committed three turnovers a year ago to go along with the two turnover-on-downs.
“If you turn the ball over, they are going to come back and punch you in the mouth and put points on the board,” Jones said. “They have a really good quarterback and really good skill players, so we have to control the ball and keep it in our hands when we are on offense.”
A lot may be different about this meeting between the two prestigious programs in the state, but the expectations surrounding both have not. Alcoa and Maryville view this as the best measuring stick on their respective schedules in terms of winning a state championship, but for one night they will both put that goal to the side and play for something more meaningful.
“This is definitely more than a football game,” Newman said. “This is a contest between two towns that have been successful for many years. It’s definitely more than 11 guys playing on the football field on Friday. There’s a whole community behind it.”
