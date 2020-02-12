KNOXVILLE — Tennessee’s best lineup is one with junior Yves Pons and redshirt junior John Fulkerson working in tandem in the frontcourt.
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes knew as much, and yet, he elected to insert redshirt freshman forward Uros Plavsic into the starting lineup with freshman guard Josiah-Jordan James sidelined with a nagging groin injury against Mississippi State, Alabama and Kentucky, a decision that pushed Pons away from his preferred — and best — position.
“If we play that bigger lineup, Yves goes to the perimeter and now you’re dealing with two different scenarios there where Yves really likes to be around the rim more because he feels he can effective blocking shots, which we know he can,” Barnes said Monday. “When he is out on the perimeter, he has to come further to make those type of things happen.
“It’s just where we are right now and what we have to work through.”
Turns out the Vols did not have to work through anything.
They just had to make a simple, obvious change, granting redshirt junior guard Jalen Johnson his first career start in place of Plavsic to move Pons back to the power forward spot that has made him a potential 2020 NBA Draft selection.
The change allowed Tennessee to make a strong start and keep it going for 40 minutes as it knocked off fellow NCAA Tournament hopeful Arkansas, 81-62, on Tuesday inside Thompson-Boling Arena.
“It’s really simple. With Uros and Olivier (Nkamhoua) we told them it’s going to be strictly based on production,” Barnes said. “You go in, you do your job, and we knew going in tonight's game that again we wanted to start Yves back inside to start the game. We just felt that we needed to get him going back where he played most of his minutes this year and thought the matchups would work the way they worked, and we knew we could count on Jalen to do what we needed him to do tonight.”
Pons scored 94 points while appearing in 59 games during his first two seasons at Tennessee. The junior tallied 101 through the first eight games this season, a testament to his offensive growth, but also his comfort level with his back to the basket.
The Fuveau, France native is UT’s fourth-leading scorer at 11.2 points per game while shooting 48.8% from the floor and 34.2% from behind the 3-point line. He is also the third-leading rebounder (5.0) for Tennessee (14-10, 6-6 SEC).
In the three games on the wing with Plavsic is the starting lineup, Pons scored in double figures once.
“Yves is a physical player and he’s really strong,” freshman point guard Santiago Vescovi said. “He’s a really good shooter, but I think we can use him more playing on the post because he has a great fade-away (jumper) close to the rim. That’s the biggest thing in his game, and when he plays the four he gets more touches in that situation.”
The ability to play to Pons’ strength, however, would not be possible without a newfound trust in Johnson, who has played more than 20 minutes in nine of the last 13 games after doing so once through UT's first 11 games.
Johnson is posting career-lows in both field-goal percentage (36.9%) and 3-point percentage (33.3%) this season, but he has taken significant strides in his defense and rebounding to become more of an all-around player instead of just a spot-up shooter.
“There is no doubt with Josiah being out there is more minutes to be had, but Jalen is really working and trying to do the things he knows our team needs him to do for us to win,” Barnes said. “He’s really working hard defensively and he’s making a conscious effort to rebound on both ends. That’s what we need him to do.”
Plenty of other factors played a part in Tennessee notching its second-largest margin of victory in SEC play, but a return to normalcy in the opening minutes and a revised rotation that keeps Pons in the frontcourt was a strategy UT had to deploy.
That is when the Vols play their best basketball, and with time running out to make an improbable push for the NCAA Tournament, they can’t settle for anything less.
“We talked about (getting back on track) before the game, and right now, every game is important for us,” Vescovi said. “It was a good step to start winning today and go focus game after game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.