When Larry Fowler took over as coach of the Heritage boys soccer team he knew it was as big a project as he had ever taken on.
There was no easy fix for a team that hadn’t won much in its history so there was plenty of work to do in plenty of areas before the Mountaineers could compete against district powers Maryville, Farragut and Hardin Valley Academy.
That day is still likely far away, but in the two games Heritage played before this season was suspended, it took the first steps of that journey in confident fashion.
Seniors Josh Sanchez, Elvin Escamillia and Hector Reveles led the way as the Mountaineers defeated William Blount 5-4 and Carter 2-1. They also won a scrimmage against Seymour, and they had never beaten Seymour.
Heritage did so with new tactics that involved building attacks through possession rather than booting the ball up field and hoping for the best. Those three seniors made up the spine of the formation and pulled the biggest strings in transforming the attack.
Sanchez was the centerback, Escamillia was the defensive midfielder, and Reveles was the attacking midfielder. Reveles was a forward last season but dropped back to give the team a better foundation. With them in those spots, the Mountaineers had a highly dependable player at every level.
“With those three used to playing together over the last four years together it helped because this was an adjustment for them,” Fowler said. “It took those three guys buying in to make this happen.”
The attack Heritage used in previous years was more hopeful than anything and easy to defend. The idea was to kick the ball to a forward as soon as possible and then depend on that forward to get to the ball first.
It’s a tactic used a lot at higher levels but not without a target forward who is used to warding off defenders with his big body and with his back still to the goal, finding another teammate that is running into the attack.
Without the personnel to make that tactic work, Fowler began molding the Mountaineers into a unit that used the width of the field to create options. With their new approach, they often had two or more teammates to connect with rather than just one.
Fowler said it was a big boost when Maryville College soccer coach Pepe Fernandez visited with them during the off-season to explain the new tactics to them.
“The whole team started to see the concept of playing soccer,” Fowler said. “They’re not there yet, but they’re seeing it. It totally changed their concept of how they could score. The opportunities almost tripled.”
It remains to be seen whether they’ll get a chance to build on that momentum this season, but if the “Cloud Nine” reaction from the players after the win over Carter is any proof, there is a good chance it will carry over to the 2021 season if that’s the next time they get to play.
“Beating William Blount and Seymour that set them on fire,” Fowler said. “They were starting to see this really works. It doesn’t mean they were doing it perfectly, but they finally saw practice being put into a game session and how it worked.”
