KNOXVILLE — One sentence made Danny White stand out to Tennessee chancellor Donde Plowman.
“The search firm (Parker Executive Search) said, ‘When we called to see if he was interested, he said, ‘I could win a national championship there,’” Plowman shared with the media Friday while introducing White as UT's new athletic director. “He talked about this being the iconic brand, and it may not be flourishing like it has in the past, but he wants to get that luster back.
“I told someone that was kind of a drop-the-mic moment for me.”
White believes in the potential of Tennessee football, but he also knows it is going to take some time to build up to it. Jeremy Pruitt was fired for cause along with nine other staff members Monday following an internal investigation that discovered multiple Level-I and Level-II NCAA violations. The NCAA is still investigating those violations.
All of that was part of the reason White was standing behind a podium inside the Ray and Lucy Hand Digital Studio, addressing his vision for the search that will lead to the 27th head coach in program history.
“If everything was humming here and going great, I wouldn’t be standing here; it wouldn’t be an attractive proposition for me,” White said. “I was really proud and excited about what we were building kind of from the ground up at UCF, and this isn’t a ground up (project) because it has been there, but there is a lot of building that needs to happen.
“The challenges in terms of the NCAA investigation and the challenges of not being where we want to be competitively in football, that excites me. That energizes me, and I want to be a part of fixing it and a part of building it.”
It started with a meeting with a group of team leaders that were voted on by the remaining players to discuss their thoughts on what gives the program the best chance to turn a bleak situation around. White stated that he had not narrowed down a list of candidates yet, but did share similar sentiments to the ones Plowman discussed four days prior regarding hiring a high-character coach.
He did not commit to a timeline that led to a new hire taking place before the National Signing Day on Feb. 3.
“Ideally, it starts and it ends with the student-athletes, and I’ve been able to accomplish that in all three of my football searches,” White said. “I want to hear from them first, and I want them to be the first ones to find out who their new coach is. What happens in between, there’s a whole lot going on there, and there is going to be a lot of homework. ... I want to make sure the person we’re bringing in is going to do it the right way, do right by these kids and have an aggressive vision to make us highly competitive.”
White has a solid resume when it comes to hiring head football coaches, bringing in Lance Leipold while White was Buffalo’s athletic director and hiring Scott Frost and Josh Heupel while at Central Florida.
In his six seasons at Buffalo, Leipold has turned the Bulls into a Mid-American Conference power, having won two East Division titles in 2018 and 2020, while also leading the Bulls to their first ever appearance in the AP Top 25 this season. Frost went 19-7, including an undefeated 2017 campaign in which the Golden Knights won the AAC championship game, knocked off Auburn in the Peach Bowl and finished No. 6 in the AP poll. Heupel is 28-8 in three seasons with the Golden Knights and won an AAC championship in 2018.
Neither of them were popular candidates at the time, and White does not plan on caving to public pressure, even on a bigger stage than he is used to. Social media backlash infamously led to the firing of former Tennessee athletic director John Currie on Dec. 1, 2017, after he came to terms with current Rutgers coach Greg Schiano to become UT’s head coach. Fulmer replaced Currie as athletic director and hired Pruitt six days later.
“The last few coaching searches I’ve done, there was that list of one, two, three, four, five (candidates), and everybody was debating who it should be, and the people we hired weren’t on that list,” White said. “I’m not paying attention to that list. If I am, I don’t even know why you hired me because you might as well go look at the list and go call them up and see who wants to do it. It’s way more in-depth than that.
“We’re going to be expansive in our search and make sure that we turn over every single stone. … We’d love to excite our fan base with whatever the hire is, and hopefully we do. … I’m a reasonably smart person, and I’m going to be really, really close to this. I’m going to have all the facts at hand, and I’m going to do my very best to make the best decision for the University of Tennessee and its football program.”
There is no quick fix to the problems Tennessee has faced for more than a decade, and its darkest days may still be ahead of it with NCAA sanctions looming, but White is committed to a long-term turnaround.
It starts with a hire that can stabilize a spiraling football program.
“We obviously have some work to do with our football program … from a leadership standpoint, and candidly, a competitive standpoint from where we’ve been,” White said. “… I’ve never worked at the big-brand place until now, and I actually like the fact that the brand needs to be polished a little bit and needs to be elevated back to where it was not too long ago in the college athletics space.
“… This place has already shown, and is showing in many sports, that we can compete for Southeastern Conference championships, which means we can compete for national championships, and in the future we’re going to do a whole lot more of that.”
