Madisyn Thacker noticed something strange when her softball coach gathered players before a practice early last month.
A sophomore, Thacker had just transferred to The King’s Academy from Halls. She was waiting to find out if she would be eligible to play in the upcoming season, and she wasn’t hopeful.
For that reason, Thacker was totally oblivious as to what news TKA coach Dayna Carter was about to deliver, or why Carter would be holding her phone at such an unusual angle. Thacker wrote it off as nothing. That is, until Carter subtly pointed the phone at Thacker and said three words the team had been waiting to hear:
“Madisyn is eligible.”
“I really didn’t think I was going to play,” Thacker said. “That was the highlight of my season so far.”
Carter captured the moment on video. In it, Thacker lets out a scream and jumps up and down while her teammates cheer in celebration. Her ability to play has proven to be crucial for TKA, which graduated an abundance of its talent from last season’s Division II-A championship squad.
A shortstop, Thacker has already started turning heads despite the shortened season. She batted .588 in the Gulf Coast Classic in Gulf Shores, Alabama, over spring break to help the Lady Lions place first.
“The what ifs and question marks were surrounding us like crazy,” Carter said. “We didn’t expect to get what we got out of her. It was phenomenal.”
Thacker, who transferred to TKA after her dad got a new job in Seymour, had reason to doubt she would get to play. Since she was transferring from a public to private school, her eligibility hinged on the distance between her old house and new school zone. It had to be at least 20 miles. Her former home was 18.9 miles away.
Carter learned on March 4 that an exception would be made for Thacker given she didn’t transfer to TKA for softball, and she surprised her with the news that day.
“The girls were looking at me like, ‘What are you doing coach?’” Carter said. “I was like, ‘I have got to tell you something I heard today.’ … Madisyn literally jumped off the ground and then she started crying. It was precious.”
What makes Thacker special to Carter is her competitive fire and work ethic. Carter said Thacker is never not covered in dirt when she plays, and she gave 100% even when her eligibility status was unknown.
However, there was a steep learning curve for the squad, which graduated All-Americans Regan Weekly and Maddie Webber and is also under the leadership of a new head coach in Carter.
By the time the Lady Lions learned of Thacker’s eligibility, they were just a week removed from their first preseason game. Carter was still shifting players into different positions to after having initially anticipated not having Thacker in the lineup.
To make matters more difficult, rain kept the team indoors. The Lady Lions only practiced on the dirt twice before competition began, tempering expectations heading into the Gulf Coast Classic.
“If you had asked me a month ago if we could win that, I would have been like, ‘I don’t even know who’s going to play shortstop right now,’” Carter said. “Everyone knows we’re not the same team.”
The Lady Lions only expected to play four pool play games. That changed on March 15 — three days ahead of when they were slated to play. It was at that point concerns about the coronavirus hit, prompting Alabama to announce the suspension of spring sports beginning Wednesday.
The tournament got moved up to Monday and Tuesday, and Carter sensed the Lady Lions’ days competing together were numbered.
“I said, ‘Guys, these could be the only games of our entire season,’” Carter said. “I say we play it and we win it.’ They were like, ‘Let’s do it coach.’”
TKA’s side of the bracket was tough, with familiar opponents such as Friendship Christian and Goodpasture Christian. The fellow powerhouses have a combined 35 state tournament appearances.
Thacker shined. Carter said there was no moment more representative of Thacker than when she sprinted around the bases after hitting a home run.
“It just cracked me up because that’s so Madisyn,” Carter said. “Everything is 100% — all out. She’s got good leadership already even though she’s only a sophomore.”
The Lady Lions defeated Station Camp, 9-3, in the quarterfinals, Friendship Christian, 6-0, in the semifinals and run-ruled Lincoln County, 11-0, in the championship.
TKA is not the same team as last season but thanks in large part to the addition of Thacker it could be just as successful.
“At the end of the day, we just looked at each other like, ‘We really don’t know how we just did that,’” Carter said. “We’re really looking forward to the future for us.”
