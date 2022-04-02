KNOXVILLE — For several Tennessee football newcomers, Saturday was as close to game action as they have gotten since arriving on campus three months ago.
The Vols held their first scrimmage of spring camp at Haslam Field, providing the coaching staff with its first look at the team’s body of work through more than two weeks of practice and ahead of next Saturday’s final scrimmage before offseason programs and summer workouts begin.
It also provided an opportunity for head coach Josh Heupel to see how 13 true freshmen have adjusted so far and in turn, their own opportunity to prove themselves.
“The opportunity is big for everybody,” Heupel said. “Every position is up (for grabs). You’ve got to go compete and earn it. It’s important. Nobody in our program can rest on what happened a year ago, what happened a day ago, what happened on the previous play. None of that matter. Being able to reset, compete the right way, is something we’re emphasizing with our entire roster. For our young guys, it’s a great opportunity to understand what the feel, the flow and the speed of the game is actually going to be like on game day.
“I expect them to make huge strides from the first scrimmage to the second scrimmage. … I’ve felt like they have continued to grow every single day.”
Among the freshmen that stuck out in the scrimmage on the offensive side of the ball were wide receiver Marquarius White and running back Justin Williams-Thomas, both of which were touted additions to Tennessee’s 2022 signing class in December.
The 6-foot, 210-pound Williams-Thomas, a 4-star prospect who spurned Auburn in favor of the Vols during the early signing period, has made an impression throughout spring practices at a position that struggled at times last season and suffered some attrition with the mid-season transfer of Tiyon Evans.
Having the ability to run the ball and make plays in the open field aren’t the only areas Heupel has emphasized for the freshman. Pass protection has also been a key of emphasis in the spring for the entire running back group.
“Going back through the self-scout, I feel like that’s an area, cleaning up in the pocket, that makes us more efficient and play ahead of the chains,” Heupel said. “As a young running back, any running back that comes into your program, it’s one of the areas, playing without the football, that all of them have to grow in. … We’ve got to continue to grow.”
For White, there’s opportunity for early playing time as well, especially with the losses of receivers Velus Jones Jr. and DeVontae Payton to graduation. If he continues with the type of performances he had in the scrimmage, there will be no question for the Pinson, Alabama native.
“I mean, before you go watch film, I think in some ways that’s unfair (to determine which younger players stood out in the scrimmage),” Heupel said. “I think (White) did a really good job out there today. Made multiple plays. Operated really efficiently. Didn’t seem like the tempo or the game was too fast for him at any point. Really positive day for him.”
White’s quick adjustment to the tempo Tennessee’s offense runs was a positive sign for Heupel, especially knowing how much of an adjustment has to be made for new players who have little to no experience in that system.
“The tempo is hard,” Heupel said. “They’re learning the speed of the game, then they’re learning, all 11 guys, how the movement happens. Then they’re learning how fast the game is played from the whistle to the next snap, being able to reset … it happens really fast for them. It continues to slow down, hopefully every single day. … They’ve got to adjust to that. Don’t get discouraged in the moment. This is a process you’ve got to go through. Have great urgency in it. Be confident in who you are as a player and how you’re going to grow.”
Behind Hooker is Joe Milton, who started the first three games for the Vols last season and taking the third team reps in spring has been freshman Tayven Jackson.
All three signal callers showed positives in the scrimmage.
“(Quarterbacks are) operating efficiently,” Heupel said. “I thought Hendon did a great job throughout the course of the day, made some really nice decisions inside of the pocket, getting through his progression in a really good way, got the football off. I thought Joe did some positive things, was able to extend some drives and make some plays. Tayven did some really good things. He’s continued to progress as we’ve gone through six days and the scrimmage.
“There’s going to be a lot of things for him, operationally, when it’s time to get rid of the football, not take the sack. There are going to be some opportunities for him to grow.”
Hyatt is competing for a starting job this spring and while that won’t ultimately be decided until the fall, he has shown Heupel why he garnered so much hype heading into 2021. According to him, it has all started with the junior’s approach to strength and conditioning.
“Jalin has made a huge jump,” Heupel said. “Different mindset, different focus. Because of that, different work habits. Unbelievable offseason, strength and conditioning before we got to competing on the grass. He’s continuing to get better playing in competitive situations, understanding how to do the things we want to do at the wide receiver position.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.