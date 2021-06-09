KNOXVILLE — When Danny White took to the podium inside the Anderson Athletic Training Center for the first time as the new athletic director at the University of Tennessee on Jan. 22, he had a vision of modernizing the athletic department.
He took a step forward in bringing that vision to fruition on Wednesday with the launch of the “My All” campaign, which is aimed at bringing in more donor support to enhance Tennessee athletic facilities as well as student-athlete and fan experiences.
“I’m really excited about the ‘My All’ campaign,” White said. “We’ve been working on since the day I arrived and when we started to kind of assemble our team I learned that there has been a ton of great work that has been done in the last several years both from a planning standpoint across the board on our facilities and there’s been some fundraising efforts on several different projects.
“As we kind of look to the future, we talked about restoring the ‘Power T’ and bringing Tennessee back to the top of the food chain in college sports. That’s inspired me to want to be here ... what you see here today is the first public step in engaging our fanbase.”
According to a press release from the athletic department, the target goal is $500 million, with $200 million already acquired already committed by Wednesday’s launch and roughly $70 million that will be invested into upgrades at Neyland Stadium and the Anderson Athletic Training Center.
White said that projects will be prioritized by fan and donor demand, as well as what facility upgrades will help generate more revenue for the athletic department to fund other future projects.
“That’s one of the things that probably keeps me awake tonight the most,” White said. “There’s so much to do and there’s so much opportunity. We can’t do it all at once. I don’t know that there is an exact formula for how we prioritize. Obviously donor interest is a big factor. All of those projects we’re going to have to fund through donations and other revenue sources.
“Some of the projects we’ve already unveiled with Neyland Stadium, those are both profitable revenue-generating projects and those are always great when we can enhance our fan experience ... the overarching, probably the dominant factor will be donor interest.”
White said that the first phase of Neyland Stadium — which will celebrate its 100th season in 2021 — projects include a new jumbotron in the north end zone, chairback seating in the west stands behind the Tennessee bench and a deck with a “sports bar” type setting.
Plans for renovations to Neyland Stadium had previously been unveiled during former athletic director Phillip Fulmer’s tenure, but White was able to “tweak” some of those plans with his own vision for the facility.
“Both of these projects, at least a different version, were already talked about prior to my arrival,” White said. “I was able to plug into those conversations and try to make good use of the work that was already done and tweak some things and really respond to what we’ve been getting from a fan survey standpoint for the last several years, but are also in line with what we are seeing at more modern facilities across the country.
“The two projects we’ve talked about will both be open for the 2022 season and that’s the lower west club that I think will be just an awesome experience for those that want to be right in the action, behind our team bench and close to the field but will also have some space and premium amenities with food and beverage and a lounge underneath those seats.
“The video board I know has been talked about around here for years and is much needed for all of our patrons sitting on the south stands...we’ll be able to provide that and what I envision to be kind of like a sports bar. A fun, high-energy standing room only kind of place with party decks underneath that video board.”
While Neyland Stadium has served as the crown jewel of Tennessee’s campus for a century, another facility down the street was a big topic of conversation on Wednesday.
Lindsey Nelson Stadium, which currently serves as the home of the NCAA Tournament’s No. 3 seed Vols and seats just over 4,000, is far behind other home field advantages in the SEC and doesn’t have the aesthetics of one of college baseball’s hottest teams.
White’s campaign will work to remedy that.
“I’m really excited about the success of our baseball program and what (head coach) Tony Vitello is doing,” White said. “Obviously we’re having an unbelievable season. We started conversations, I did, with Tony several months ago. He knows that we value what he’s doing here and we want to build a nationally elite baseball program. I think what we’re doing this season exceeds where we’ve been as a program historically...We know that the stadium needs to be bigger. How big? I don’t know. We need to explore that.
“We have been exploring that. We need some better fan amenities, experience and things like that. Those conversations have been happening for several months since I got here this spring and will continue as we move forward.”
