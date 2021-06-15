KNOXVILLE — Neyland Stadium will open its 100th season infront of a full capacity crowd the University of Tennessee announced Tuesday.
After operating at 25% capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2020 season, UT will allow full attendance inside the 102,455-seat stadium as well as tailgating on campus in 2021.
In a press conference last week, Tennessee director of athletics Danny White said that he wasn’t ready to comment on returning to full capacity in the fall, but felt confident after the NCAA and SEC lifted capacity limitations at college baseball stadiums in the postseason-including Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
“I know our fans are eager to experience the rich pageantry of Tennessee football gamedays again, and they’re going to have an exciting brand of football to rally around,” White said in a statement on Tuesday. “This will be my first football season at Tennessee and after witnessing the power of Vol Nation during our recent baseball postseason run, I cannot wait to see the impact of our fans giving their all in a packed Neyland Stadium.”
Tennessee’s season opener is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 2, against Bowling Green (TV: SEC) and will be the first of eight home games for the Vols.
The contest will also mark the first game under first year head coach Josh Heupel who was hired by the program to replace Jeremy Pruitt on Jan. 27.
“We can’t wait to experience the Vol Walk, running through the ‘T’ and everything that makes Neyland Stadium special,” Heupel said in a release. “I get goosebumps just thinking about what it will be like that Thursday night. The passion of Vol Nation is unmatched and we are grateful for their support.”
Tennessee is set to celebrate Neyland Stadium’s centennial season in 2021. The facility began hosting Vols home games in 1921 and is the ninth oldest stadium in the FBS.
