William Blount’s Nick Etherton doesn’t like to dwell on the date Oct. 7, 2019.
It’s hard to blame him. It was supposed to be the day the junior golfer clinched a spot in the Large Class state tournament for the second consecutive year. Instead, Etherton began the day vomiting, suffering from the stomach flu. He remained sick throughout the Region 2 Tournament at Oak Ridge Country Club.
“I couldn’t eat or drink anything,” Etherton told the Daily Times. “I was just operating on an empty stomach. And then it started raining and I just ran out of energy. I played well on the front 9 and completely ran out of gas. I could barely swing on the back 9. … Throwing up and playing golf at the same time isn’t that much fun.”
Etherton is still upset that he shot a 3-over 75 that day and missed the state tournament. His father Rich Etherton, however, is still thrilled his son preserved through an 18-hole tournament feeling his worst.
“He is just resilient,” Rick Etherton said. “He is persistent and nothing is going to stand in his way. He works really hard and that day is a testament to that. He is going to go out there even when he has got the stomach flu. It’s pretty incredible.”
It’s that same resiliency that has enabled Nick Etherton to blossom into one of best golfers in Blount County. He was at full strength at the Blount County Prep Golf Tournament on Tuesday, as he and his partner Isaiah Jones defeated Alcoa’s top flight of Bryce Barber and Zach Borden in best-ball format at Egwani Farms Golf Course.
Etherton and Jones went 3-up over Barber and Borden to help the William Blount boys earn a tournament-best 10 points on Day 1. Alcoa finished second with eight points; Marvyille was third with seven and Heritage came in fourth with 5.
The four teams will conclude the tournament on Tuesday at Green Meadow Country Club.
“We played well,” Nick Etherton said. “It was just the standard: Go hit the fairway, hit the green, make the putt and move on.”
Nick Etherton has had a connection to the sport since birth — his father admitted Tuesday he’s named after legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus.
He began playing golf in the fifth grade; he fell in love with the sport two years later. He knew then he had a chance to be special, he just had to work hard. He’s a regular fixture at Green Meadow’s course, and he spent most of last summer competing in golf tournaments, including two AJGA events.
“I was on the road a lot,” Nick Etherton said. “I didn’t sleep in my own bed much.”
That work ethic has influenced his high school golf teammates, according to William Blount coach Michael Bradshaw.
His golfers certainly shot well on Tuesday. Tyler Groves and Zach Stout also went 3 and 2 over Heritage’s Cayden Grant and Jett Murrell.
“I see more and more of my players out there (on the course), because Nick is out there all the time,” Bradshaw said. “He sets a good example of how to handle yourself on the golf course, how to prepare for a tournament, how to put the practice and do it the right way.
“He is always practicing. I knew he had something special because of his work ethic. … His work ethic is second to none.”
Both Maryville and William Blount girls are tied for first after both teams shot a 1-under 35 on Tuesday. Heritage finished third. The girls played a three-person scramble format because Alcoa only has one golfer, Tori Turner.
Maryville golf coach Mike Driver emphasized that any team can win the tournament when they resume play on Tuesday, when the event switches to individual match play.
“The kids really like this tournament,” Driver said. “They like the format. It’s different from what they normally play during the year, which is usually stroke play. They enjoy the format. They know the players from the other schools. It’s a little city-country rivalry.
