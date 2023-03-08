Maryville senior Nick Johnson received interest from several schools, but ultimately, a connection made a mile down the road was the greatest factor in his decision.
Johnson signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his basketball career at Maryville College in a ceremony Wednesday morning at Maryville High School. For Johnson, the separating factor between the Scots and the other interested programs was his relationship with Maryville College coach Raul Placeres.
“I had a couple of different schools looking at me, but I think the thing that was different about Maryville College was Raul Placeres, their coach,” Johnson told The Daily Times. “Me and him have a really good bond, and he seems like a coach that makes stuff happen. I wanted to play for him.”
Johnson and Placeres’ relationship went back to his freshman year in 2019-20, a connection made through his father, Matt Johnson.
Placeres’ first year at Maryville College coincided with Johnson’s freshman season at Maryville, and he wasted no time in recruiting local talent. Under Placeres, the Scots have continued their tradition of success with three consecutive regular season conference championships, but more importantly to Johnson than the achievements was the family atmosphere in Placeres’ program.
“I’ve known him (Placeres) since freshman year, just through my dad,” Johnson said. “I’ve known him, and he talked to me a lot about the chance of playing for him since my freshman year. When I visited, he made it seem like it wasn’t just a program, it seemed like a family, like I belonged with all the players and coaches.”
In Johnson, Maryville College is adding a sharp shooter, a strong rebounder and athletic defender to a team that won the inaugural Collegiate Conference of the South Tournament this past season and just missed out on earning an NCAA Division III Tournament bid.
In addition to his All-District level physical skill sets, Johnson has worked hard over his high school career to become a leader on the court. It’s a mindset that took a determined effort, countless hours of practice and many meetings with his coach Wes Lambert to develop, but one Lambert feels will serve him well when he begins his journey in a new program playing for a new staff.
“It’s tough for me to be a leader,” Johnson said. “I was struggling (with it) at first in my freshman year, but I knew it was something I had to get better at. I think it’s just communication with the players, patience and growth with the team and coaches.”
“You know what you’re going to get out of him every day,” Lambert added. “I mentioned in the signing, but the ability to want to be a leader is extremely rare. Nick and I sat down often talking about what that looks like, how he can improve that. Being the low man on the totem pole now, you go over as a freshman, having those qualities is only going to give him an advantage.”
Selfishly, Lambert is excited to watch one of his players continue their career at a university so meaningful to him. Lambert is himself a Maryville College basketball alumnus, and his father, Randy Lambert, won 722 games in 39 years as the Scots’ head coach.
Wes Lambert believes Johnson is more than capable of continuing the long-standing Maryville-to-Maryville College tradition.
“I’m biased cause I’m a Maryville College grad and the basketball program has been so close to my family, it’s nice to see him taking that same path,” Wes Lambert said. “He deserves everything. He’s going to go over there and work extremely hard. I think he’s going to show Maryville College’s staff he can contribute right away.
“I’ve spent the majority of my life in that gym. Getting to see someone I’m so close to as a coach and a mentor, Nick and I will be close for the rest of our lives. It’s an awesome deal.”
