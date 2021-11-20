Maryville senior point guard Charlie Rice charged up court after Bradley Central’s Ramerian Taylor missed the front end of a one-and-one, reaching the free-throw line before firing a pass to Nick Johnson on the wing.
The junior guard squared up and launched a 3-pointer that hit nothing but net in the final second to force overtime, where the Rebels completed their rally for a 79-74 win on Saturday at Maryville High School. The victory came a few hours after Maryville suffered a 79-68 loss to Karns.
“I truly think we have four or five guys who are not afraid to step up and make shots,” Maryville coach Mark Eldridge told The Daily Times. “I thought Charlie did a good job of kicking out to Nick right there — the extra pass that we talk about that turn good shots into great shots.
“Nick has a lot of confidence in himself, and obviously the rest of his teammates do, too.”
Maryville (2-1) erased a seven-point deficit over the final two minutes, 27 seconds of regulation, holding Bradley Central scoreless over that span after some lackluster defense prior to that point.
Johnson pulled the Rebels within five with a floater along the baseline with 2:05 left and then Rice made a layup with 36 seconds remaining to make it a one-possession game. Taylor missed his free-throw attempt with nine seconds remaining to give Johnson a chance at his heroics.
The Rebels continued their defensive intensity in the extra period, limiting the Bears to two points through the first 3:05 of overtime while building a 76-69 lead.
“I think we had momentum going, but we also made some of their guys shoot shots that really didn’t want it,” Eldridge said. “The energy of coming back from down five with less than a minute was huge for us.”
Johnson and Rice each scored a game high-tying 27 points after tallying 20 and 17, respectively, against Karns — much needed production after the graduation of Jack Brown and Josh Seiler and Terrance Dorsey transferring to Alcoa.
“I think we have four guys right now who are shooting 50-plus percent from the field,” Eldridge said. “It’s going to be one of those teams that has six or seven guys capable of leading us in scoring once we get the football guys back. I think Charlie has been a leader as far as that goes, and they’ll start guarding him, but we’ll have other guys ready to step up.”
Maryville may be relying on its role players from a year ago, but this group has proven its toughness in the first week of the season. The Rebels beat Stone Memorial on a last-second shot in their season opener on Tuesday and then battled with Karns until the fourth quarter.
Johnson helped get Maryville back on track with a clutch shot that may impact more than just one game.
“Those close games that you find a way to win are always so special, and you can always revert back to that and say, ‘Hey, remember when we were down five against Bradley and found a way to win? That’s what we have to do,’” Eldridge said. “These close games mean so much as we go through the season.”
