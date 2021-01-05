KNOXVILLE— When Nick Johnson released his shot attempt at the buzzer, the Maryville sophomore felt like the ball remained in the air for 10 seconds. In his mind, time had come to a halt.
With Maryville trailing Knoxville West by two points, Johnson tossed an outlet pass over Josh Seiler’s head with 33 seconds remaining. With his team trailing by a point, he missed a contested jumper with eight seconds to go. Maryville corralled the offensive rebound and its coach Mark Eldridge called a timeout with one second to go.
Johnson received the inbounds from Charlie Rice on the right wing and shot immediately. His teammates had continued to encourage him after his turnover and missed shot during the game’s final 30 seconds. He didn’t want to let them down.
“When the shot was in the air, it was definitely nerve-wracking,” Johnson told The Daily Times.
That anxiety quickly dissolved into joy. Johnson’s shot didn’t touch any part of the rim during its journey through the net, giving Maryville a stunning 60-59 victory over West on Tuesday night in Knoxville.
Rice was the first teammate to reach Johnson to offer his congratulations. Josh Seiler was next to embrace him. Soon enough, Johnson was surrounded by happy teammates.
Seiler led the Maryville Rebels (9-4, 3-1 District 4-AAA) with 19 points. Rice contributed 16. Jack Brown scored nine of his 15 points in the final eight minutes to help Maryville rally from a nine-point, fourth-quarter deficit. Johnson waited just before the buzzer sounded to score his two points.
“In the last six years over (at West), I think we have won three of them on last-second shots — finding ways to win,” Eldridge said. “There are going to be a lot of teams who get beat (at West). To find a way is just a great growing experience. I told the players, ‘Watch college, watch NBA — the good teams, even when they don’t play well, they find ways to win.’
I think that over the last 15 years on the nights that we aren’t real good, most of the time we find ways to win because we are used to winning. That translates to football, basketball and every sport. This is a great win for us. It’s five (wins) in a row, and I hope it keeps our momentum going.”
Maryville didn’t have much momentum entering the fourth quarter. West ripped off an 18-2 run to seize a 48-39 lead with seven minutes left. That’s when Eldridge called a timeout and told his players to stop playing isolation ball. They followed his suggestion. Rice buried layups on back-to-back possessions to slice West’s lead to 48-45. When West stretched the lead to eight points again, Rice scored to cut the deficit to 54-48 with 3:15 left.
Brown splashed two triples in the final minutes to melt West’s lead to 59-58. After his second 3-pointer with 13 seconds left, Maryville forced a five-second violation.
Twelve seconds later, Johnson buried a shot he will likely remember the rest of his life.
“I practice shots like that, getting ready for game winners in case I ever need to hit one,” Johnson said. “My teammates trusted me to shoot it. I felt confident in the shot. … It was definitely very relieving to hit that and take away my other mistakes and be able to come up big for us.
“It was a thrilling moment — all my teammates coming toward me, pushing me, hyping me up. It was a great moment.”
He praised freshman Christina Anderson for maneuvering between two players in the lane and finishing at the rim; he lauded Aaliyah Vananda for driving the length of the court and scoring a traditional three-point play.
Then again, he didn’t have too many negative things to say about his team’s performance against West. Marvyille scored the first nine points and continued to roll from there, cruising to a 61-22 victory on the road against West on Tuesday.
Denae Fritz produced another double-double, registering 18 points and 14 rebounds, moving her within five of hitting 1,000-rebound plateau for her career. Vananda finished with 10 points and fellow senior Gracie Midkiff added nine points. Marvyille (9-3, 2-2 District 4-AAA) assisted on 12 of its 24 made field goals.
After entering halftime with 42-10 lead, the Maryville Lady Rebels opened the third on a 15-2 run. That’s when West decided to play his younger players. Frtiz, Vananda and Midkiff spent the rest of the game as spectators.
“(Fritz) is pretty special and she did some good things,” West said. “Gracie continues to be Gracie Midkiff. She is the glue that keeps us together. (Aailyah Vananda) played well. It was good to come out, play sloppy early and hang on. Young kids got a lot of minutes, which is good for development. Hopefully, we can improve on that.”
