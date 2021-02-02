As soon as Nick Johnson buried a triple in the right corner to give the Maryville boys a four-point with 2:32 remaining in the game, the sophomore guard sprinted toward midcourt. Senior Jack Brown rushed over toward Johnson and dished a high five.
“Great shot,” Brown told his teammate.
The shot punctuated a great second-half performance by Johnson. When Johnson entered the game in the third quarter, the Rebels weren’t playing their best basketball against Hardin Valley. They trailed by as much as 11 points in the first half and still trailed by five points midway through the third quarter. Johnson only had one thought at that time: He was going to do everything he could to help his team grind out a win.
That’s exactly what he did. Johnson scored 12 points in the second half and forced two crucial steals in the final four minutes to propel the Rebels to a 62-52 win over the Hawks on Tuesday.
“He’s been really good since Christmas,” Maryville coach Mark Eldridge told The Daily Times. “He brings us energy. He’s athletic, he does good stuff. He’s a sophomore who is continuing to get better. Everything he did tonight was good.
“I told them that is more like tournament basketball. You go home and you watch good teams throughout the week. They aren’t at their best, but all the good teams find ways to win. I thought that was us tonight.”
Brown led the Rebels (16-6, 9-2 District 4-AAA) with 16 points. Terrence Dorsey contributed 15 points and Charlie Rice finished with 13 points. Eli Elkins only scored three points, but his defense in the post during the second half helped Maryville close the game on a 17-4 run.
The Rebels’ finish amended for how they began the game. They failed to score during the first three minutes and fell behind, 13-2. Still, it could have been much worse. The Rebels shot 27.2% from the first half, but only trailed 26-22 at halftime.
“I thought we got some great looks (in the first half),” Eldridge said. “We continued to battle.”
When Hardin Valley grabbed a five-point lead in the third, Johnson drilled jumpers on back-to-back possessions to keep the Rebels within striking distance. He splashed a triple in the left corner to melt the deficit to 45-43 at the end of the third quarter.
Brown knifed through the lane and finished at the rim to give the Rebels a 49-48 midway through the fourth quarter. Johnson then forced two steals on back-to-back possessions and then nailed a 3-pointer to hand the Rebels their largest lead. When Hardin Valley answered with two free throws, he scored in the post with 1:45. Rice administered the dagger by intercepting a pass at midcourt and scoring a layup to give the Rebels a 56-50 lead with 1:15 to go.
“I just wanted to do anything to help the team win,” Johnson said. “If that was making shots or finding an open man, I was going to do that. … It feels great, being able to know that we pulled it out, even though it was an ugly one.
Maryville girls 72, Hardin Valley 22: Maryville coach Scott West began sending in substitutions midway through the first quarter.
On Jan. 9, Maryville defeated Hardin Valley by 33 points. The Lady Rebels (18-4, 8-3 District 4-AAA) didn’t waste any time building a big lead during the second meeting. They forced a turnover on Hardin Valley’s first six possessions and scored the game’s first 21 points to waltz to their fourth straight victory.
The early advantage gave West an opportunity to play his underclassmen early and often. He was pleased with how they performed — nine different players scored for the Lady Rebels.
“We’ve struggled a little bit in some of these games early with the younger kids, but they’ve gotten every game,” West said. “Tonight they performed much better in the fourth quarter than the third, and I was proud of them for that. And I was proud of our seniors for continuing to compete.”
Seniors Denae Fritz, Gracie Midkiff and Aaliyah Vananda performed well during their limited playing time. Vananda dropped a game-high 17 points. Fritz added 15 and Midkiff finished with 14. Midkiff opened the second half by burying a triple to extend Maryville’s lead to 44-8.
Fritz drained three 3-pointers during the third to give the Lady Rebels a 56-11 cushion.
Fritz, Vananda and Midkiff spent the fourth quarter as spectators, cheering for their younger teammates. The Lady Rebels still scored 11 in the final eight minutes
“All of our kids know how to play basketball,” West said. “They are learning, getting better and we are getting ready for next year.”
