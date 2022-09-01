Nick Talley spent the past two years chasing William Blount alum Nick Etherton for the title of Blount County’s best prep golfer.
The Maryville senior can officially claim it now.
Talley shot a 69 over the two-day Blount County Golf Tournament, which concluded Thursday at Green Meadow Country Club, to claim the individual boys title.
The performance paved the way for the Rebels to secure the team championship with a score of 295, besting second-place Heritage by 23 strokes. Lukas Rhoades and Jake Sheffield each shot 74 in the two-day event while Leo Huddleston rounded out Maryville’s score with a 78.
“It feels great,” Talley told The Daily Times. “Nick and I are big buddies now, so we always get onto each other. He has actually helped me a lot this offseason to get to where I’m at now, but playing against him really helped me as well.”
Talley opened the season with a 1-under 35 in a match against Bearden, Gibbs and William Blount at Green Meadow on July 26 but has searched for another round under par since.
He finally logged a red number Tuesday with a 35 at Lambert Acres Golf Course and followed that up with a 34 at Green Meadow to clinch the title.
“I feels pretty good,” Talley said. “I didn’t really hit it that well today, but I putted really well. I made several putts outside 10, 12 feet, and that really helps. I’m really confident right now, and hopefully I can keep playing well.”
April Johnson shares a similar story.
The sophomore kickstarted her season with a 39 and waited until the final round of the county tournament to best it. Her second-round 38 propelled her to the individual girls championship.
Johnson’s teammate, senior Parker Miller, finished second, shooting a 42 after posting a 39 in the first round to sit atop the leaderboard. The duo beat the Heritage team of Sarah Whitehead and Tori Holder by 12 strokes to give the Lady Rebels the team title.
“It was really special,” Johnson said. “I was very excited to win it, and hopefully our team can go on and win districts.”
The Heritage boys’ second-place finish was paced by senior Jet Murrell, who followed up a first-round 36 with a 37. Allen Latham recorded a 79 while Brody Carver and Austin Anderson shot 83 and 85, respectively.
“I came into the tournament knowing I had a chance to finish first, but obviously Nick Talley played great,” Murrell said. “Nick is one of my good friends, and it was good to get to compete with him both days. To get second and shoot 1-over, I’ll take that.”
Alcoa finished third with a score of 336 behind a 74 from Riley Parsons, a 79 from Noah Whitten, a 92 from Nevan Newman and a 94 from Jackson Chaney.
Ryley Forester registered a 78 for William Blount. Kendal Brewer, Ty Goins and Dom Goins shot 93, 93 and 102, respectively, to round out the Governors’ score of 362.
Alcoa’s Toni Turner and William Blount’s Natalie Etherton each shot 102 as the lone members of their respective girls teams.
“Any time you win this, it’s really good for your confidence,” Maryville coach Mike Driver said. “We have two more weeks until the postseason, so we still have a lot of work to do.”
