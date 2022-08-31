Joe Paterno had no intention of returning to Knoxville, at least while the sun was up.
Just months after Tennessee spoiled Penn State’s perfect season in emphatic fashion at Neyland Stadium in 1971, the Nittany Lions’ head coach was scrambling to find a way to make sure the two-game contract between the schools didn’t have its second act at the Vols’ home field.
Paterno, who doubled as the school’s athletic director, put on his administrative cap with UT athletic director Bob Woodruff after originally agreeing to have the second meeting take place at a neutral site. The tentative location was Memphis Memorial Stadium, a venue the Vols had used in previous seasons as a “home away from home” to solidify its footprint in West Tennessee, but there was a snag.
Memphis State was already slated to play there on the night of Sept. 16, the same Saturday that UT and Penn State were set to face off. Paterno was aware of this scheduling conflict when he agreed to play there and because of the early September heat, lobbied for a night game, going as far as consulting with a meteorologist months in advance about the projected sweltering temperatures that day. The other options were to move the game to one of the team’s respective campuses, but Neyland Stadium didn’t have lights and Paterno knew it.
After Woodruff discussed a solution with Paterno over the phone, he walked into the office of UT head coach Bill Battle with an idea.
“(Woodruff) told me he had made an executive decision that he thought I was going to like,” Battle told The Daily Times. “He said that coach Paterno had just called and said that his meteorologist told him that on that Saturday at 2 o’clock in the afternoon it was going to be hot and unfair to his players and that he wanted to offer a couple of other options. Paterno said, ‘We’ll play you at night in Knoxville or we’ll play you anytime you want in State College (Pennsylvania).’”
“Woodruff thought about it for about 30 seconds and told him we were going to play in Knoxville at night. We actually got a home-and-home with both games in Knoxville. Bob Woodruff was ahead of his time.”
Woodruff called Paterno’s bluff and Penn State was scheduled to play at Neyland Stadium for the second straight season after lights were installed for $3,000. It signaled the beginning of a southern football spectacle that will mark its 50th year during the Vols’ 2022 season, starting with their season opener against Ball State at 7 p.m. today: night games.
It wasn’t common practice in those days for SEC football games to be played under the lights, but the first at Neyland Stadium was set up to be a memorable one.
During the offseason, a new upper deck in the southwest corner of the stadium added 6,000 seats, swelling the official capacity to 70,650. That number was exceeded after UT athletics business manager Gus Manning came up with 1,000 extra standing-room-only tickets despite the game being designated as a sellout earlier that week. By kickoff, a total of 71,647 fans were in attendance — the largest crowd in UT history at the time.
“It just felt like the game was so much faster (at night), that the players seemed to be really quick and fast,” Battle said. “It was a great atmosphere. Being in Knoxville at night, our crowd definitely helped us.”
Lights weren’t the only headline entering the contest, though. It was also the home debut of UT’s new signal caller, an electrifying player from Huntsville, Alabama whose ability to elude defenses in a Houdini-like manner later earned him the nickname, the “Artful Dodger.”
Condredge Holloway spurned the Montreal Expos, who drafted him as the fourth overall pick in the 1971 MLB draft out of Huntsville’s Lee High School, as well as legendary Alabama head coach Bear Bryant and the in-state Crimson Tide for the Vols.
Holloway chose UT, in part because Battle was the only coach to give him a shot at the starting quarterback job. He didn’t let him down.
So excited were Vols fans to see Holloway in action, 30,000 of them showed up to watch a freshmen game against Notre Dame at Neyland Stadium in 1971. They were even more eager after he led the Vols to a 34-3 win over Georgia Tech at Grant Field in Atlanta on national television to open the 1972 season.
Holloway’s lone blight in an otherwise impressive first outing was when defensive back Mike McKenzie intercepted one of his second quarter passes with plenty of empty field in front of him. What ensued after the interception showed Battle how special of a player Holloway was going to be.
“(Holloway) threw an out-route and it got picked off. It looked like (McKenzie) was going to run it back for a touchdown,” Battle said. “Condredge chased him down and knocked him out of bounds at about the 10-yard line. Our defense held them to a field goal. I was very impressed that Condredge reacted like that. He made up for that interception by making the tackle.”
It was quite the transition to go from becoming the first African-American player to start at quarterback in SEC history to playing in the first night game in program history in a sold out stadium versus the No. 6 team in the country in the span of a week, but pressure was something Holloway shrugged off about as well as he did would-be tacklers.
“(Holloway) handled pressure for four straight years,” Battle said. “Condredge was a great person besides being a great football player, and he was a guy that would play hurt and he played to win.”
“I guess as a player you don’t really get caught up in the hype of the first person of color to play quarterback (in the SEC). It’s all about the team and winning as a team,” former Tennessee tailback Haskal Stanback, who was instrumental in helping recruit Holloway to Tennessee, said. “We were really wanting to rally around him to kind of protect him a little bit so he didn’t have to feel like he had to do everything on his own.”
The defense helped take some of that pressure off of Holloway early against Penn State. Eddie Brown and Art Reynolds snagged two early interceptions while Stanback punched in two touchdown runs and Steve Chancey rushed for another on offense to give the Vols a commanding 21-0 lead at the intermission.
“We heard a whole lot about what a good team (Penn State) had,” Stanback said. “We kind of took it personal. We had a pretty good team, too and it was like, ‘Hey, you’re coming to our house. We call the shots around here.’ That was kind of the attitude.”
Penn State flipped the script in the second half, starting with a 69-yard touchdown pass from John Hufnagel to Jimmy Scott then followed it up by turning a UT fumble into another score to pull within a touchdown at 21-14.
If there is such a thing as momentum, the Nittany Lions had it heading into the fourth quarter, but Holloway engineered a drive on the Vols’ first possession of the fourth that provided a snapshot of what UT had in store for the next three seasons.
Facing a third-and-6 at the Penn State 33-yard line, Holloway escaped the grips of the defense and weaved his way down field for a 13-yard gain to keep the drive going. The sequence was one of two third downs he converted on the drive, but his most spectacular display came on second down deep in Nittany Lions’ territory.
Holloway tried to penetrate the defense again, but the Nittany Lions were able to get their hands on him this time. As he would wind up doing on many other occasions in his career, Holloway improvised with a last-second pitch to Stanback on his right. Stanback made an equally impressive snag, palming the ball, which was drifting high and behind him, with one hand before diving forward to pick up the first down and push the Vols to the 2-yard line.
He took another Holloway pitch on the next play, this time on the left side and waltzed into the end zone to cap the indelible 13-play, 80-yard drive that extended the UT lead to 28-14.
It was Stanback’s third touchdown of the night.
“I was pretty pumped about it,” Stanback said. “I was pretty pumped about being able to let people see the talent, not necessarily that I had, but what our team had. We had some good running backs, too. We were anxious to show up. I was anxious to show up. It was a personal thing for me.”
Penn State scored again with less than six minutes left and drove as far as the Vols’ 20 on its final possession, but the UT defense preserved the win with a fourth-down stop.
During their postgame handshake at midfield, Paterno paid the usual compliments to Battle, including a hat tip to the atmosphere that UT fans provided. He then made a request.
“(Paterno) said he wanted to talk to our team,” Battle recalled. “I held my players before we let the press in and he came over to our dressing room and congratulated them then he said, ‘The real reason I’m over here is that I told my friends back in State College that I wasn’t leaving Knoxville without being in the winning dressing room. I just didn’t think this would be how I’d have to do it.’ I thought that was about as classy as anything I had ever heard.”
The Vols ended up hosting nine night games in the 1970s and have played several more since, with a few already scheduled for the 2022 season. UT modernized the experience last season with fireworks and a lightshow as the team entered the field, building on Woodruff’s lasting legacy.
Nearly 35 years later, then-UT sports information director Bud Ford, who now serves as the athletic department’s historian, approached Paterno at a luncheon the day before the Vols and Penn State played in the Outback Bowl in Tampa on Jan. 1, 2007. He asked him about how Woodruff managed to get the Nittany Lions to come back to Knoxville.
Paterno didn’t go into too much detail, but he remembered.
“I went up to Paterno and I said, ‘Tell me about those two games (in Knoxville),’” Ford said. “He looked at me and said, ‘That Woodruff, he snookered me on that one.’”
