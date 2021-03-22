The first two innings of Maryville’s home softball game against Bearden on Monday gave the appearance of a pitchers’ duel.
The Lady Rebels and Lady Bulldogs were tied with one run each, and it looked like the contest would stay close throughout.
That prediction couldn’t have been further from the truth. The Lady Bulldogs scored 12 runs in the top of the third inning on their way to a 15-2 win, leaving the Lady Rebels’ flustered defense in the dust.
“Combined pitching, we had 11 walks,” Maryville coach Nick Payne told The Daily Times. “We had six errors. You can’t defend walks and errors. You can’t make the play. I think everybody in that inning had an opportunity ... We’ve got to make a play.
“That’s what it came down to. Bearden made the plays. We didn’t make the plays.”
After Whitney Carr brought home Bradynn Belcher on a sacrifice fly for the game’s first run in the top of the second inning, Emma Blankenship responded with an RBI single for Maryville (1-2, 0-1 District 4-AAA), batting in Kennedy Oliver.
“I feel like being a slapper, I definitely got more opportunities to produce and advance runners and get on (base),” Blankenship said.
But all hope for the Lady Rebels was lost as the Lady Bulldogs blasted ahead in the third inning; as Bearden kept loading the bases and eventually scoring, Maryville struggled to get an out.
Bearden’s offensive outburst was spurred by Maryville pitching errors. Isabel Allen started in the circle for the Lady Rebels, but Bekah Duck and Brooke Bentz eventually replaced her in the third inning amid the defensive struggles.
Walks and wild pitches were commonplace for Maryville during Bearden’s big inning, and the largest wound was a three-run homer by Bearden’s Nicole Couvertiere.
“Isabel’s a sophomore,” Payne said. “Beckah’s a freshman. We’re trying to get some experience. We do have Brooke Bentz, but it’s a long season. We’re trying to minimize as much early in the season to try to keep her fresh without her having to pitch every single day.
“We need the experience. It’s good for these kids to get the experience. Just unfortunately, it just kind of got away from us super fast.”
Two more runs came across for Bearden in the top of the fourth inning, further solidifying its huge lead. Maryville loaded the bases with one out in its ensuing chance to bat, and Caton Harris scored on a fielder’s choice.
Harris’ score was the game’s final, as it ended by run-rule at the conclusion of the fifth inning.
Blankenship led Maryville with two hits in her two plate appearances. The junior made up close to half of the Lady Rebels’ five total hits.
“I do (feel like I am a leader),” Blankenship said. “Anybody really should be a leader, no matter (if they’re a) freshman, senior. Everybody has a part, just as equals.”
One positive for Maryville on Monday was its ability to draw walks, as Kendal Pitts, Hadley York and Wheatley York all did so against Bearden. Kristy McCord was the only Lady Rebel to notch an extra-base hit — a double.
The Lady Rebels will play at Lenoir City at 5:30 p.m. today, providing an early chance for Maryville to prove its ability to move past tough losses.
“You’ve got to have a bounce-back mentality,” Payne said. “We talk all the time about being able to flush something, whether it’s an at-bat or pitching. So now, we are put to the test to see if we can truly rebound ... There’s no time to just feel sorry for yourself.”
