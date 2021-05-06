The Heritage, Maryville and William Blount baseball teams had nine players earn All-District selections on Thursday.
The Rebels (22-8-1, 9-5 District 4-AAA) had the most representation with seniors Josh Seiler and Austin McGlamery, junior Riley Orr and sophomore Landon Dockery being recognized.
Seniors Spencer Williams, Riley Tipton and Luke Johnson were each selected from the Mountaineers (17-11, 4-10) while senior Colby Abbott and junior Rohde Kirkland were picked from the Governors (12-19, 3-11).
Heritage's Zach Hodge, Maryville's Colin Stokes and William Blount's Carter Bales were each named to the All-Academic team.
No. 7-seed Heritage and No. 8 William Blount will face No. 2 Hardin Valley and No. 1 Farragut, respectively, at 4:30 p.m. today in the opening round of the District 4-AAA tournament. No. 3 Maryville plays No. 6 Lenoir City at 7 p.m. today at Hardin Valley Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.