Nine local wrestlers booked their tickets to the state tournament during the Class A individual wrestling sectionals Saturday at Soddy Daisy High School.
Alcoa’s John Sanchez-Ponce, Owen McCall and Kenny Harris all advanced to state after placing in the top four in their respective weight classes. Harris finished the highest of the three, defeating East Ridge’s Caleb Conn via a 9-7 decision in the 195 third-place match.
For Seymour, Samuel Comes and Keegan Perkins made the cut, with Comes defeating Sanchez-Ponce via fall in the 106 third-place match and Perkins finishing as the 132 class runner-up, losing to Signal Mountain’s Caleb Uhorchuk via fall.
The Samuel Everett School of Innovation had the most wrestlers qualify of the three teams with four, as Colton Relation, Lane Cope, James Click and Tyson Click all advanced to the state tournament. Relation was the 120 runner-up after losing to Soddy Daisy’s Charles Duncan via fall, and James Click (170) and Tyson Click (220) both also finished in second place in their respective weight classes.
Samuel Everett took fourth place in the overall team standings behind Signal Mountain, Pigeon Forge and Soddy Daisy. Alcoa finished ninth overall, with Seymour right behind at 10th and Greenback tied for 20th with Cumberland County, McMinn Central and South Doyle.
