Nine local wrestlers were named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State teams for the 2019-20 season.
Those wrestlers include six from Alcoa and three from Heritage.
Heritage junior Kerra Strevel and Alcoa freshman Lance Williams led the way after they capped undefeated seasons with state titles.
Strevel (14-0) won her third consecutive championship at 112 pounds, while Williams (34-0) won his first at heavyweight.
Alcoa had four more boys and one girl earn All-State honors.
They were seniors Ryan Wimbley (152), Tre Jones (160), Will Carter (170), Kambell Brown (195) and Teagan Fisher (103).
Wimbley (47-7) placed second at the state tournament and finished his career as a three-time state placer.
Jones (46-6) finished fourth at state and concluded his career as a three-time state qualifier.
Brown (54-4) placed third at state for his second state medal.
Carter (47-12) placed fourth in his third trip to the state tournament.
Fisher (27-7) also placed fourth.
All of Heritage’s All-State picks were girls, including sophomore Brianna Thompson (160) and senior Taylor Davis (215).
Davis (27-1) finished third at the state tournament, and Thompson (14-6) placed fourth.
