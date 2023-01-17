Carsyn Swaney drained a 3-pointer on Heritage’s first possession of the second half, tying the score against No. 1 Bearden.
Class 4A’s top girls basketball team, the Lady Bulldogs, responded with three consecutive baskets, pulling away in the third quarter of a game they went on to win, 55-43. Bearden (21-0, 4-0 District 4-4A) stayed perfect on the season while handing Heritage (17-2, 4-1) its first District 4-4A loss.
The Swaney 3-pointer followed by radio silence from the rest of Lady Mountaineers was emblematic of their night as a whole. Swaney did everything she could to keep No. 5 Heritage in the game — she had 27 of its 43 points — but a lack of help from her supporting cast was a recipe for the Lady Mountaineers’ worst offensive showing of the season.
“When you have your studs not show up ... We had one and she lit it up, Carsyn Swaney,” Heritage coach Rick Howard said. “I take my hat off to that girl, she’s a gamer, there’s no doubt about that. You’ve got to have your other kids averaging double-figures score. If they score double-figures like normal, we win the game.
“You know they’re going to have bad games, you just don’t want all of them to have one at the same time. And I don’t think it was anything Bearden did, we just didn’t hit shots. We had plenty of open shots, and you’ve got to knock those down.”
Swaney’s opening make of the third quarter knotted the score at 22-all, but Bearden went on a 6-0 run and held Heritage without a basket for the next three minutes. The Lady Mountaineers’ only other scorer in the third quarter was backup forward Olivia Boyce, who sank a trio of free throws.
Bearden extended its three-point halftime lead to a double-digit advantage, 38-28, by the end of the frame, its largest to that point.
Overall, Bearden outscored Heritage 33-24 in the second half. Swaney totaled 13 of her game-best 27 points in the final two periods, but the rest of the Lady Mountaineers could only muster a pair of field goals between the third and the fourth.
Two of Heritage’s usual threats, senior Bekah Gardner and sophomore Chloe Heath, combined for nine points on 17.6% (3-of-17) shooting from the field. Howard knows games like Tuesday’s are not characteristic of his team, but up against the 2022 Class 4A state champions, the Lady Mountaineers simply did not come through.
Heritage has a chance at redemption when it travels to Bearden on Feb. 7, before a likely meeting in the District 4-4A Tournament, when the stakes will be much higher than in any game in January or February. Howard is confident that the Lady Mountaineers’ latest outcome will be nothing more than a learning moment for a team that figures to make noise in the Class 4A playoffs.
“You hold them to 50-something points, and we’re supposed to win that game,” Howard said. “We’ve been averaging 60 (points per game). You’ve got to step up and hit big shots, and we didn’t. Carsyn did, but she’s got to have help. These girls are going to get better and work hard.
“And we’ll see them (Bearden) again. We might see them in the district championship or the region championship. And we still get to go to their place, so I’m excited about it. I think this team will straighten out.”
Bearden 64, Heritage boys 37: Heritage’s best shot at its first District 4-4A win came Tuesday night, but the Mountaineers weren’t ready for it.
Like Heritage, the Bearden boys basketball team entered the contest without a district victory. It was the perfect opportunity for Heritage to shake its three-game skid and earn its first win of the new year.
Coach Brad Flatford felt the Mountaineers had a productive practice on Monday and that they understood their game plan for the Bulldogs. Yet the moment proved too big for Heritage in a 64-37 loss to Bearden inside Yogi Wilson Gymnasium.
The Mountaineers (10-10, 0-5 District 4-4A) had more turnovers (four) than field goals (one) in the first quarter, setting the tone for what was an offensive struggle.
“I didn’t think we played real well at all,” Flatford said. “We were prepared and knew what they were going to do, but we looked like a team that wasn’t prepared. For whatever reason, we just didn’t have it. They were a step quicker at everything and more physical than we were. We had a hard time defending them and turning the ball over. Not a good night for us at all.”
After its slow start — Bearden led 15-6 after one — Heritage did pick things up in the second quarter. Its 17 points in the second quarter were more than double the amount it scored in any of the other three periods. Bearden (13-7, 1-2) only outscored Heritage by four points in the frame, 21-17, the Mountaineers’ smallest points margin of the game.
One of Heritage’s few positives was Grant Campbell’s second quarter. The 6-foot-8 forward went 4-for-4 from the free throw line in the first, then continued his pinpoint shooting with a pair of 3-pointers in the second.
Unfortunately for the Mountaineers, Campbell’s 10 second-quarter points were more than they totaled in any other quarter of the game. Bearden had pulled away, 48-29, by the end of the third, and outscored Heritage 28-14 for the second half.
“(Campbell) can shoot like that if he gets out there for a little bit,” Flatford said. “We just couldn’t score consistently enough. If we don’t take care of the ball consistently enough, it’s hard to score. That’s our problem, and it's been our problem for a large part of the year.
“We fell behind 13, 14 and were trying to claw back. We couldn’t get stops and turned the ball over. I really felt like tonight was really the only time we backed down. We’ve been beaten soundly a couple times this season, but I thought we took some things from both those games — we played hard and competed — and built some things. Tonight, we didn’t. We let them impose their will on us.”
Flatford had a simple message for his team as it continues the hunt for its first district win: it needs a better effort than the one it showed Tuesday. The schedule, however, does not get any easier for Heritage, as it hosts Farragut (12-10, 2-2 District 4-4A) Friday night.
“That effort tonight won’t get it. It just won’t get it,” Flatford said. “Our effort tonight has got to be better all the way around.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.