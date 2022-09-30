GREENEVILLE — Not even an onslaught of cold rain showering the field affected Greeneville’s highly effective offense against Seymour.
The offensive fireworks started quickly for Greeneville in its 61-0 win over the Eagles on Friday. The Green Devils punched in four offensive touchdowns along with two defensive scores in the first quarter alone. They followed this up by scoring two more times in the second quarter and tying the bow on the win with a third-quarter touchdown, as well.
Due to a combination of the weather and a lopsided score, Greeneville did most of its damage on the ground. Eight different rushers combined for 244 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Leading the group was Carson Quillen, who totaled 65 yards and a touchdown on just four totes.
On the other side of the ball, Seymour struggled to move down the field against a stifling Green Devils defense. However, compounding the difficulty of facing an undefeated team was the collection of injuries that plagued the Eagles. Multiple starters and backups were missing from the match leaving young players with little experience carrying the bulk of the load.
“For guys that were playing JV or backups on JV two weeks ago, I thought they competed about as well as they could,” Seymour coach Scott Branton said. “Obviously, this was a tough test. I told them that on this test we didn’t have enough lead in our pencil to really make a push. Some really valuable lessons and reps, and they’ll learn from it. Got a lot of good film from these kids that haven’t been on film before so they’ll learn from their mistakes. They’ll get better.”
One player who was asked to step up in the game was freshman running back Josh Gilbert. Gilbert carried the ball a game-high 12 times in the loss as he repeatedly got his number called.
“(Gilbert) played well,” said Branton. “Obviously, the speed of the game is a lot faster than what he had been used to coming from eighth grade and he’s been playing JV the last couple of weeks. Things are happening a lot faster for him, but I thought he made some nice runs.”
Outside of Gilbert, there were more freshmen and sophomores who made the most of their opportunity. Freshman Conner Ogle carried the ball four times for five yards. Freshman Alec Brown and sophomore Kadan Vaughn each had two carries. Vaughn also finished tied for the second-most tackles on the team with three. Sophomore Ethan McAndrews led the team in tackles with four and sophomore Braden Owen finished with 1.5 tackles for loss.
“(Greeneville is) the number one team in the state for a reason,” Branton said. “They’re well-coached, very athletic and strong. A lot of those things are things that are built in the offseason in the weight room. Now you guys kind of see that this is what it looks like. This is what we have to get to. That takes time and time in the weight room. We had a bunch of young guys and they haven’t had a chance to actually get there yet.”
The Eagles now have a week off that they will use to get healthy before taking on another district rival in Grainger on Oct. 13.
