KNOXVILLE — Baseball is liable to have a moment nobody has ever seen at any given time.
No. 1 Tennessee provided one in its series opener against No. 21 Auburn.
The Vols mustered three hits through six innings before exploding for 15 runs on 15 hits in a span of 20 plate appearances en route to a 17-4 poaching of the Tigers on Friday.
“For whatever reason, when I was at Arkansas with (Luke) Bonfield, we put together a couple of days in a row that were similar, and I was like, ‘I wish we could bottle this up,’” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “You can just feel it. At that time, it was at home, and the crowd gets behind you and it kind of seems to be an avalanche.
“I’m all for guys building confidence from today, but that was a pretty unique deal that went on. The odds of replicating it aren’t great, but again, if you take confidence from tonight and have some more of those scratch-and-claw at-bats then you’re likely to have success.”
With postgame fireworks planned at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, graduate catcher Evan Russell got them started early with a double to lead off the seventh. Seth Stephenson followed with a pinch-hit single through the right side of the infield and then junior shortstop Cortland Lawson cut Auburn’s lead to 4-3 with a RBI single through the left side.
Freshman designated hitter Christian Moore loaded the bases with a single, immediately followed by Auburn left-handed pitcher Carson Skipper exiting with an apparent left leg injury. Sophomore second baseman Jorel Ortega welcomed replacement Blake Burkhalter with a grand slam to left-center on the first pitch he saw.
“Jorel, if you know him, is kind of what you want a baseball player to be,” Vitello said. “The actual action in a game is, what, 18 or 20 minutes. There is a lot of downtime, and he has the ability to switch back and forth between being real relaxed and having fun and bouncing around to the point it drives you crazy … but then when the pitch is in play, he’s locked in.
“I think part of it is his passion for baseball, but also he is a fun-loving kid, and that allows him to relax. That was the most extreme version of having to hang out and then it being time to play ball, and he executed in pretty extreme fashion.”
Junior center fielder Drew Gilbert and junior third baseman Trey Lipscomb logged back-to-back singles after junior right fielder Jordan Beck flied out to center to set up a three-run home run by Russell.
Freshman Blake Burke hit a pinch-hit home run with one away in the eighth and Ortega followed with his second bomb in as many innings. Beck then doubled down the left-field line and scored on a RBI single from Gilbert before Lipscomb hit a two-run shot to right.
Junior Logan Steenstra drew a pinch-hit walk and trotted home after Russell blasted another dinger, marking the 100th home run Tennessee (39-3, 18-1 SEC) has hit in 42 games. The Vols hit 98 home runs in 68 games a year ago.
“We have a lot of guys who have grinded, and they enjoy the position they’re in now,” Russell said. “It’s people buying into approaches. It’s guys in the dugout constantly working together trying to figure out what we need to be doing in order to beat the opposing pitcher. Being able to hit 100 homers at this point in the season just shows that there is a lot of talent in this lineup, and if we continue to take the swings we’ve been taking, we’ll be in good shape.”
Tennessee spent the first six innings uncharacteristically missing fastballs, but those struggles became a distant memory as it produced a once-in-a-lifetime bombardment of Auburn (30-13, 11-8).
“It was amazing,” Ortega said. “It was a barrellfest. I mean, no offense to them because they have really good pitchers all around, but it felt really good. That means we have a lot of depth on our bench and also with the guys that are starting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.