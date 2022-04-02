NASHVILLE — Jordan Beck heard all the claims of him being a cheater after his first-inning home run was waived off for missing its bat inspection sticker.
The junior right fielder welcomed the heckling, leaning into the villain role Tennessee embraces.
“You’re going to get hate everywhere, so it’s kind of what you make of it,” Beck said. “Honestly, it kind of fires me up when I hear stuff like that.”
No. 1 Tennessee fed off the moment, too, picking up a 6-2 over No. 5 Vanderbilt in the series opener.
The Vols’ program-record 17th straight win started in controversy when Beck sent the first offering he saw from Vanderbilt starter Chris McElvain over the right-field fence for a two-out, opposite-field home run.
The umpires checked Beck’s bat shortly after he crossed home plate and noticed the missing sticker, thus making it an "illegal bat" and negating the home run.
“That’s the rule,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “I don’t know how to really explain it, but a couple others had fallen off, too. In league play, you always have those (stickers). That was kind of the deal.”
“I was hitting in the cage early, and I looked and saw it fly off, but I really didn’t think much of it,” Beck added. “I was just like, ‘Whatever,’ and put the bat back down.”
Tennessee (25-1, 7-0 SEC) did not have to wait long to put that run back on the board.
Graduate first baseman Luc Lipcius crushed a two-run home run in the second, jawing at Vanderbilt’s dugout after rounding second base. Lipcius picked up his bat after crossing home plate and examined it, making fun of the bat inspection that occurred an inning earlier.
Tennessee then became the beneficiary of some good fortune in the fifth as Vanderbilt struggled to field a pair of fly balls because of the lights at Charles Hawkins Field.
Freshman designated hitter Christian Moore singled with one away and then junior college transfer Seth Stephenson lifted a high fly ball into left center that Enrique Bradfield Jr. lost in the lights. Beck brought both of them home with a double to right-center on the next at-bat.
Two batters later, junior third baseman Trey Lipscomb hit a fly ball to right. Vanderbilt right fielder Spencer Jones backtracked all the way to the warning track but the ball landed near where he was originally positioned. Beck scored on the play and Lipscomb raced into third for a triple.
“The sky was kind of the midrange — it wasn’t nighttime and and it wasn’t daytime,” Vitello said. “When we practiced Thursday night, and I’ll give myself some credit, I hit some Fungo’s high enough to go above the lights even though I’m not very strong, and when it got above those things, our guys were having trouble seeing them.
“I can’t speak for their guys, but I assume those things were lifted high enough that they were above the lights.”
That collection of runs was more than enough to support starting pitcher Chase Burns, who improved to 6-0, and the relief trio of Will Mabrey, Kirby Connell and Camden Sewell, who combined to give up one hit in 3 2/3 innings.
Tennessee will take aim at its third consecutive SEC series win at 8 p.m. ET today, and it will accept any additional remarks about alleged cheating.
“That’s kind of funny actually,” Beck said. “We have some real firepower this year. I would say that other ball I hit in the gap was hit pretty well, too, and that was with a different bat.
“The bats don’t matter. You could give us wood bats and it wouldn’t really matter to us. We have a pretty explosive team, and we’re going to keep doing it this year.”
