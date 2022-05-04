KNOXVILLE — Tennessee does not waste its time staring into the future, even if a historic feat is a mere three victories away.
The No. 1 Vols open a three-game series on the road against Kentucky at 7 p.m. today (TV: SEC Network). A sweep would clinch the SEC East title, marking the first time the program has won the division in back-to-back seasons since 1994-95, but that tidbit was not even on their radar.
“I didn’t even know that,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “... It’s bad to say this because you need to get hyped up for these weekends. Look at all the stuff that went on last weekend (against Auburn). Everyone just called it ‘hard-fought,’ and it was. Two postseason teams who are pretty good, and I expect similar this weekend.
“I think if there is any heightened sense of anything, it’s a divisional opponent, and so there is some familiarity. You want to win your division, but at the end of the day, I’ve kind of followed their lead, and that’s, ‘What’s the next thing we’ve got in front of us.’”
Freshman right-hander Chase Burns (7-1, 2.09 ERA) will start the series opener as Tennessee (41-4, 19-2 SEC) attempts to take care of the first of three challenges that result in a celebration come Saturday.
Sophomore right-hander Blade Tidwell and freshman right-hander Drew Beam are the projected starters for Friday and Saturday, respectively, according to Tennessee’s game notes.
Tennessee can also win the overall SEC regular-season championship with a sweep and No. 3 Arkansas drops two-of-three versus No. 18 Auburn, which is one of only two teams — joining Alabama — to avoid being swept by the Vols.
On paper, no team in the conference gives Tennessee a better chance to lock up the East with a sweep than Kentucky (24-21, 7-14).
The Wildcats sit in sole possession of last place in the SEC and have not won a series since taking two-of-three against Georgia on March 25-27.
Kentucky is tied with South Carolina for the fewest runs scored (103) in SEC play, but what it lacks in offense, it makes up for with a serviceable pitching staff that ranks sixth in ERA (5.29) and opposing batting average (.265).
“Their starters throw strikes, and then their hitters, I haven’t looked at all the scores, but based off some things I know ... it seems like when the offense gets going, they’re capable of doing some explosive things,” Vitello said. “Divisional SEC opponent, and really it could be any SEC team, there is going to be a little extra juice to everything and people are capable of doing things that you wouldn’t earmark.”
Tennessee has won seven of its last nine games against Kentucky, winning each of its last three series, including a sweep of the Wildcats in Lexington in 2019.
A repeat of that — and five of the seven SEC series UT has played this season — will complete one of the many accomplishments the Vols hope to celebrate this season, even if they are not focusing on any of them at the moment.
“What these guys have done is kind of roll success over ... and it counts,” Vitello said. “You’ve got stuff in your back pocket that is useful down the road, and it has kind of bought us leeway.
“For me, it’s a positive that our guys are in that spot, but more than anything, we have to do the next task as well as we can, and we should be able to do it in a different type of manner than in February (when we started the season) because there have been some great lessons learned, especially last weekend.”
