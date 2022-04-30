KNOXVILLE — It would not be a Tennessee baseball weekend without some tension.
The No. 1 Vols were one out away from getting a chance to win it in the bottom of the ninth when Auburn right fielder Bobby Peirce launched a three-run home run off Tennessee closer Redmond Walsh to even the series with an 8-6 victory Saturday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Peirce tossed the bat all the way to Tennessee's dugout and Tennessee coach Tony Vitello picked it up and threw toward the crowd of Auburn players celebrating as Peirce rounded the bases.
Auburn coach Butch Thompson yelled toward the Tennessee dugout to, "Shut the hell up," and the benches emptied.
"If it was a true dugout, it would have went in the dugout, but instead it was resting on the net," Vitello said. "I mean, someone's got to get it, so I grabbed it and threw it over there.
"A lot of extra stuff happened after that from their side and our side that maybe didn't need to happen, but everybody is trying to win. It's the SEC."
It seemed as if the drama gave Tennessee (39-4, 18-2 SEC) a spark with junior shortstop Cortland Lawson leading off the bottom of the ninth with a home run to right-center.
Redshirt sophomore second baseman Jorel Ortega hit a one-out single to bring the tying run to the plate, but junior right fielder Jordan Beck flied out to center and junior center fielder Drew Gilbert flied out to left.
Auburn's comeback came two innings after a Tennessee completed a rally of its own after scoring two in the sixth off a pair of wild pitches and one in the seventh on a Gilbert RBI single.
Walsh took over on the mound to start the eighth and retired the side in order. The Alcoa alum surrendered a leadoff single to Auburn catcher Nate LaRue, who then advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and reached third on a groundout.
One out away from notching the 22nd save of his career — one of the all-time program record set by Todd Helton — Walsh served up a game-tying double to Kason Howell. The Vols opted to walk SEC Player of the Year contender Sonny DiChiara and face Peirce, who was 0-for-8 with five strikeouts in the series before hitting his no-doubt bomb.
Tennessee can enact its revenge and pick up its seventh SEC series win of the season in the rubber match at 1 p.m. today.
"I think we're all ready to come out here at 1 o'clock is all I can say," senior right-handed pitcher Camden Sewell said. "We're pretty juiced."
