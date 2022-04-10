KNOXVILLE — The Tennessee baseball team was aware of the history it could make during its three-game series against Missouri, but that was never the focus.
The No. 1 Vols abide by the belief that each day is its own entity, presenting different challenges that need to be overcome.
No weekend to date presented the obstacles Missouri raised, but they were not enough to derail Tennessee’s historic momentum.
The Vols won Friday’s opener, 8-3, and claimed the series with an 11-4 victory Saturday before completing the sweep with a 4-3 win Sunday inside Lindsey Nelson to become the first team in SEC history to win its first 12 conference games.
“I think it’s something we’ll build off of,” graduate left-hander and Alcoa alum Redmond Walsh said. “Today was kind of one of those things where you’d see how we’d react after getting the record, and I think we responded well. The Sunday games are always a pain to play because anybody can win them — it’s always back and forth.
“I think we just want to keep going and make a streak that nobody else can break.”
Tennessee (31-1, 12-0 SEC) scored 49 combined runs in its first two SEC series against South Carolina and then-No. 1 Ole Miss, but its offense did not provide those consistent fireworks against Missouri.
The trio of freshman right-hander Chase Burns, sophomore right-hander Chase Dollander and freshman right-hander Drew Beam limited then-No. 5 Vanderbilt to a combined four runs on 10 hits over 22 1/3 innings. That dominance wavered at times versus the Tigers.
None of that prevented Tennessee from extending its winning streak to 23 games.
The Vols picked up two come-from-behind wins in the first two games of the series and had to hold on for the final victory after Missouri (18-11, 3-9) put the tying run on third in the ninth.
Walsh got Missouri left fielder Trevor Austin to groundout to third and strand Ty Wilmsmeyer to pick up his fifth save of the season and complete a weekend in which the Vols’ bullpen thrived on center stage.
Tennessee’s collection of relievers picked up Burns after he struggled with command and only lasted 2 2/3 innings in the opener. Will Mabrey, Ben Joyce, Zander Sechrist, Camden Sewell, Mark McLaughlin, Blade Tidwell and Walsh combined to limit Missouri to one run on seven hits over the final 6 1/3 innings.
McLaughlin and Kirby Connell tossed 2 1/3 shutout innings in the second game and Mabrey and Walsh protected the Vols’ lead in the finale.
In total, Tennessee’s bullpen surrendered two runs and 12 hits over 11 1/3 innings.
“(The bullpen) has kind of brought up the offensive problem (the media) has brought up when you have guys on the bench that you would like to get at-bats,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “Before it was, see if this guy can do this or that in certain situations.
“I think a lot of those guys have proven they can handle a lot, so you get yourself to a seventh inning, and if you’re playing armchair quarterback, you can probably come up with six different moves you can make or you send Beam back out there. Same thing to kind of bridge the deal to Redmond (in the ninth).”
In recent weeks, Tennessee has won because of its bats, its starting rotation and its bullpen. It has won in dominant fashion and proved it can play from behind.
All of that equated to history, and there could be more on the horizon. A victory over Tennessee Tech at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday inside Smokies Stadium would tie the Vols with the 2015 Texas A&M team for the longest winning streak by an SEC team.
“You just kind of look at our group as a whole and appreciate what they do,” Vitello said. “You kind of look at things we can get better at — even today there were things we could do better — and then you march forward.
“… They should enjoy the win, but tomorrow is a preparation day and then we’ll play again on Tuesday and see what we can do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.