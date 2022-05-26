HOOVER, Ala. — The rain finally cleared at Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Thursday afternoon, but that did not prevent the Tennessee baseball from pouring it on.
The No. 1-seeded Vols put together a five-run third inning that propelled it to a 10-1 rout of No. 8 Vanderbilt on Thursday in the second round of the SEC Tournament.
"I definitely thought that our hitters were coming out with an approach of on the attack," graduate catcher Evan Russell said. "We took our walks whenever we needed, but we took some really good swings tonight. I think it was kind of building off of the approach that we had at Mississippi State, and I think as a team we're seeing it really well right now.
"It's always nice to see some people perform at a high level and kind of takes the pressure off everyone else whenever the whole team is doing it."
Inclement weather caused several schedule changes throughout the first two days of the tournament — and even Thursday morning — pushing Tennessee's second-round game back a day.
The wait did not change the trajectory of two teams that entered the postseason trending in opposite directions.
Tennessee (50-7) tallied a combined 41 runs in a three-game sweep against Mississippi State to close out the regular season and picked up right where it left off.
Junior left fielder Seth Stephenson lead off the bottom of the first by getting hit with a pitch and then redshirt sophomore second baseman Jorel Ortega drew a 12-pitch walk to get the Vols offense off to a good start.
Junior right fielder Jordan Beck grounded into a double play, but junior center fielder Drew Gilbert made sure to get a run across with a RBI double.
Tennessee did not get much else going the first time through the order, but it punished the pitching duo of Devin Futrell and Nick Maldonado the second time around.
Stephenson singled to lead off the third and scored when Ortega followed with a double to left-center. Gilbert brought home Ortega two batters later with a single to left.
Vanderbilt removed Futrell in the middle of his at-bat with Tennessee senior third baseman Trey Lipscomb, but Maldonado plunked Lipscomb two pitches later.
Russell, graduate first baseman Luc Lipcius and freshman designated hitter Christian Moore each plated a run over the next three plate appearances with a double, sacrifice fly and single, respectively, to give Tennessee a 6-0 lead.
"You know, (Tennessee coach Tony Vitello) says, if you ever get out of the mentality of being on the hunt and wanting to attack, then you'll get exposed," Russell said. "I think that's kind of the approach that we took, and there was a lot of players that came out, especially Jorel Ortega with his AB to start off the game, it kind of set the tone for how the whole entire game was going to be, and everyone fed off of that.
The offense backed sophomore right-hander Blade Tidwell (2-1, 2.54 ERA), who started after serving as a reliever last weekend against Mississippi State.
Tidwell allowed one run on three hits and three walks over 4 1/3 innings in his final tune-up before next weekend's NCAA Knoxville Regional. He needed 76 pitches (41 strikes) to get through the outing, none more important than the three he used to strike out Vanderbilt junior right fielder Spencer Jones to strand a pair of runners on the corners in the third.
"It needed to happen," Vitello said. "He needed to show he could start because against Mississippi State you could say he was the best reliever for both teams, and both teams got a lot of good arms. Tonight, he started against a team that played really well to beat Mississippi and dynamic throughout the lineup.
"We'll see what's going on moving forward, but now that he's back in a rhythm and a routine and he's gotten himself where he's more healthy than ever. ... Now we've kind of got a weapon that we can choose to use as we see fit."
The victory gave Tennessee its fourth of the season over Vanderbilt, marking the first time since 1994 it has accomplished that feat. The Vols also sit at 50 wins for the fourth time in program history (1994, 1995, 2021).
They will attempt to add to that total when they face the winner of No. 4 LSU and No. 12 Kentucky 30 minutes after the conclusion of the third-round meeting between No. 2 Texas A&M and No. 11 Alabama. Sophomore right-hander Chase Dollander (8-0, 2.33 ERA) will get the start for the Vols.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.