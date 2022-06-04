KNOXVILLE — Drew Gilbert etched his name in Tennessee baseball lore with a walk-off grand slam to beat Wright State in the opener of last season’s Knoxville Regional.
A year to the date later, the junior center fielder delivered another towering bomb of notable importance, launching a three-run shot that completed a middle-innings comeback en route to a 12-7 victory over Campbell on Saturday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
"I was kind of pretty into that at bat. (Campbell starter Cade Kuehler) threw the crap out of the ball," Gilbert said. "I know this box score doesn’t necessarily say that, but he was really, really good. He started me with two really, really good changeups, and at that point I figured he was probably going to come back to it. I was just trying to see it up (and have a) good swing.”
The swing — and subsequent work from the Vols’ bullpen — sends Tennessee (55-7) to the regional final, where it will face the winner of an elimination game between Campbell (41-18) and Georgia Tech (35-23) at 7 p.m. today.
Tennessee fell into an early 4-0 deficit in the third when Campbell got the best of SEC Pitcher of the Year Chase Dollander.
Nine-hole hitter Tyler Halstead led off the inning with a single and trotted home two pitches later when Jarrod Belbin hit a two-run home run off the scoreboard in right. Zach Neto doubled down the left-field line with one away and scored on an error by Tennessee shortstop Cortland Lawson.
Drake Pierson kept the inning going with a two-out walk and Connor Denning, who reached on the Lawson error, scored on a RBI single by Ty Babin.
Dollander walked Waldy Arias to load the bases on the ensuing at-bat and was relieved by junior left-hander Kirby Connell, who got Halstead to fly out to left and end the inning. Dollander needed 70 pitches to get through 2 2/3 innings.
"Chase Dollander is very good," Campbell coach Justin Haire said. "The numbers are Nintendo numbers. I think our guys just settled in. We had a really good plan. I obviously haven’t seen the video. From the third-base box, I don’t know if it was missing over the middle or what the situation was, but we were able to take some of those borderline pitches and some of the marginal pitches that maybe he’s gotten some swings and misses off of in some other games and maybe forced him back over the plate a little bit. When we were able to do that, I think we were able to catch some barrels and put some pressure on him that way.”
However, Tennessee issued a quick response.
Gilbert hit a one-out double in the top of the fourth and senior third baseman Trey Lipscomb followed with a RBI single to left. Redshirt sophomore second baseman Jorel Ortega pulled the Vols within one with a two-run home run to left.
Graduate first baseman Luc Lipcius drew a walk to start a two-out rally in the fifth. Junior right fielder Jordan Beck passed the baton to Gilbert with a single through the left side and Gilbert capitalized, crushing an 0-2 pitch well over the scoreboard.
"I feel like it goes back to a mentality V (Tony Vitello) has instilled in us: just punch back, right," Gilbert said. "Anytime someone scores, our mentality is to punch back, and I think it’s as simple as that.”
Campbell made it interesting in the seventh, hitting a two-run home run off Kirby Connell and loading the bases against freshman right-hander Chase Burns, but Burns was able to escape the jam and preserve the lead by striking out Lawson Harrill.
The Vols' return punch in the ninth proved to be a knockout.
Freshman Christian Moore delivered a two-out pinch-hit RBI single to give Tennessee a 9-7 lead and on the very next pitch junior shortstop Cortland Lawson hit an opposite-field three-run home run.
"Obviously, (Cortland Lawson made) a great swing, but I think that all starts with Christian Moore’s at-bat the at-bat before," Gilbert said. "For him to come in off the bench and scrap it out and put a good swing on a good pitch to bring in that first one, I think that all started with him. You know, like, Coach V said, Cortland is just a competitor, man. He’s a great ballplayer, has been a super consistent guy and it was awesome to see him come through in that situation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.