KNOXVILLE — Tennessee seemed rattled by what it viewed as an unfriendly strike zone from home-plate umpire Jeffrey Macias in its series-opening loss to Alabama on Friday.
The No. 1 Vols had countless opportunities to become unglued again Saturday, but this time around it kept its composure en route to a 9-2 victory over the Crimson Tide inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
"We talk about playing with emotion but not being emotional," Tennessee assistant coach Josh Ehlander said. "I think at times last night ... for whatever circumstance on a couple pitches here and there, guys were a little more fired up.
"Just making sure we reset, get back and know that we have good players in that dugout and in that bullpen so we can just play our game and do what we need to do."
The drama started before Tennessee (32-3, 13-1 SEC) even registered an at-bat.
Sophomore right-hander Chase Dollander struck out the first two batters he faced before Alabama third baseman Zane Denton laced a line drive off the right arm of Dollander, who was forced to come out of the game and had returned to the dugout with his arm in a sling.
Tennessee pitching coach Frank Anderson was ejected by Macias after charging into foul territory near the third-base line while yelling into the Alabama dugout. Tennessee coach Tony Vitello was ejected by Macias shortly after, and Vitello responded by giving Macias a chest bump before being separated by the other umpires.
Anderson will serve a one-game suspension during today's rubber match at 1 p.m., per NCAA rules regarding an assistant coach being ejected. An announcement regarding a potential suspension for Vitello is expected in the morning.
"I don't (know what was said), I just know Frank is in good shape," Ehlander joked. "I think he told me he ran three miles this morning, so he got a couple more steps in. I don't know exactly what he said. I just know he loves coaching the pitchers, he's really good at it and he's going to take care of the guys, so that's just another time in the long list of times he's done that."
Tennessee junior right fielder Jordan Beck issued a quick response, following up a one-out infield single by sophomore second baseman Jorel Ortega with a two-run home run to center field.
"It's kind of what we preach here is controlling the emotions," Beck said. "If you let your emotions get the best of you, it probably won't be the best outcome. Coach (Tony Vitello) does a good job of teaching us that and preaching that in the fall.
"It was just kind of the next deal for us, and I'm glad we competed the way we did."
Senior right-hander Camden Sewell replaced Dollander on the mound and also got struck by line drive on the foot, but gritted through 4 1/3 innings that ended when he gave up a two-run home run to Denton in the top of the sixth.
Once again, Beck responded, launching a leadoff home run in the bottom half to spark a three-run frame that included a solo shot from graduate first baseman Luc Lipcius and graduate catcher scoring on an error by Alabama catcher Dominic Tamez after a double steal.
Macias talked with Ehlander after Beck's home run, reprimanding Tennessee for its fur coat celebration.
"To be honest, I don't know what was going on," Beck said. "I was kind of confused about that whole deal, but we just kind of did it in the dugout after that."
The Vols continued to pour it on in the eighth, adding two more on two errant throws by Tamez and another on a RBI pinch-hit single by freshman Christian Moore.
Alcoa alum Redmond Walsh faced the minimum in the final two innings to close out a victory in which Tennessee not only endured some intense moments but thrived in them.
"It was unique for sure, but then it becomes about how I can pour as much energy as I can to make sure everybody is ready to go," Ehlander said. "Our guys in the dugout did a phenomenal job to try and make it the best we could because it's a big difference without Tony and Frank in there. That's not something that you can overcome really, but our players did a good job of letting it ride and playing their game."
