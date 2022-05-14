KNOXVILLE — Tennessee could have stuck to the script and kept freshmen right-handers Chase Burns and Drew Beam in the rotation.
However, with their first SEC regular-season championship since 1995 all but locked up and visions of grander accomplishments on the forefront of their mind, the No. 1 Vols decided to tinker.
Burns and Beam did not have the best outings in the first relief appearances of their career, but the results of the weekend remained consistent with most of the season.
Tennessee picked up the first two games of the series against No. 22 Georgia with 5-2 and 9-2 victories, respectively, before dropping the series finale, 8-3, on Saturday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
"Right or wrong, you stand here one day and look smart, and then you stand here another day and you look stupid," Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. "They're freshmen, and they could have thrown this weekend, but I'd prefer to not ask them to shoulder the load every week of the season.
"Might be different if they have a different high school career, but all these kids are a part of what will be in history books for a long time of a lost spring and summer (during the pandemic).
"Even without that, I would just like to manage the whole thing so wherever we're at, whenever we hand these guys the ball the last time this particular season, they're able to run through the finish line as opposed to stumble."
The decision to move Burns to the bullpen did not cost Tennessee (45-7, 22-5 SEC). Sophomore right-hander Chase Dollander started the series opener, allowing one run on three hits over six innings before Burns took over in the seventh.
The Gallatin native logged three strikeouts around a one-out single in his first inning of work but wavered in the eighth, hitting a batter and then giving up a double before Alcoa alum Redmond Walsh came in and put out the fire.
The same could not be said for the finale except for the start turned in by redshirt junior Ben Joyce in place of Beam.
In his first career start, the Farragut alum allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six over four innings.
"He's earned it," Vitello said. "He's certainly capable of it. He proved that against Auburn in another situation. We could talk about that topic for a long time, but I think it is all summed up by the fact that he's earned it, so we gave it to him.
"We got better because he was able to go out there and pitch a little bit really only for the second time. Fair or unfair to him, the plan was to get him a bunch of repetitions, which means he's only out there for a limited amount of time, and to an extent, I feel like it's worked, but now it's time to let him do his thing."
Junior left-hander Kirby Connell tossed two scoreless innings in the fifth and sixth before Beam entered in the seventh and proceeded to surrender three singles in four at-bats.
Walsh was once again called on to bail a freshman out, but this time he could not do it. Ben Anderson broke a 3-3 tie with a squeeze bunt and then Cole Tate added two more on a single to left.
Connor Tate capped a five-run frame with a two-run home run to left that put a sour end to another successful weekend.
The decision to fiddle with the rotation may have caused a couple of jams, but Tennessee is focused on setting itself up for future success, not the remaining set of meaningless regular-season games.
That means making sure Dollander, Burns, Beam, Joyce, sophomore right-hander Blade Tidwell and even senior right-hander Camden Sewell are capable of pitching their best when called upon to start.
"We played last year in Hoover and had to recycle a starter (Will Heflin)," Vitello said. "... I'd prefer not to do that to our guys, especially if you have other weapons."
