KNOXVILLE — A brief yet exuberant celebration from Alabama after handing Tennessee its first SEC loss of the season rubbed junior left-hander Will Mabrey the wrong way, and he let it be known.
“They don’t really have a chance, in my opinion,” said Mabrey following the 6-3 defeat. “They were also partying like they thought they won the World Series, so we’ll let them know how it tastes tomorrow.”
The No. 1 Vols gave the Crimson Tide no reason to celebrate the remainder of the series.
Tennessee bounced back with a 9-2 victory Saturday that included the ejections of Tennessee coach Tony Vitello and pitching coach Frank Anderson along with a couple other run-ins with the umpire crew and capped their fifth consecutive SEC series win with a 15-4 drubbing Sunday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
“Friday they obviously hit us with their best punch, and then Saturday there was a bunch of punches thrown around,” junior third baseman Trey Lipscomb said. “Sunday, it was kind of about who was going to bounce back and clear their head the fastest. I think we were good with that.”
Alabama first baseman Drew Williamson pegged the Crimson Tide (23-14, 8-7 SEC) to an early lead with a solo home run to right in the first, but Tennessee (33-3, 14-1) responded in the second with the first of three two-out rallies that buried Alabama.
The Vols loaded the bases on an Evan Russell walk, a Christian Moore single and a Luc Lipcius walk before junior shortstop Cortland Lawson laced a two-strike pitch into the left-center gap for a ground-rule double. Seth Stephenson and Jorel Ortega followed with back-to-back RBI infield singles to give Tennessee a 4-1 advantage.
Lawson and Stephenson each got on base with two away in the fourth to set up a three-run home run by Ortega, who went 8-for-12 with a triple, two home runs, five RBIs and six runs scored during the three-game set.
Lipscomb crushed a two-out, three-run home run — his second in as many innings — in the bottom of the sixth to extend the lead to 11-3.
“That’s my favorite part about our offense,” said Tennessee assistant coach Josh Ehlander, who served as acting head coach while Vitello served the first game of his four-game suspension. “At any point, any guy can get you, one through nine. (Ortega) and Trey were the guys today.”
Tennessee’s best offensive output in conference play proved to be a luxury given freshman right-hander Drew Beam’s latest gem.
In his first start of the season where the series had not already been decided, the Murfreesboro native surrendered three runs on four hits while notching a career-high 10 strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings. All three runs came on solo home runs.
Beam (8-0, 1.50 ERA) has tossed a quality start (less than four earned runs in at least six innings) in all five of his SEC starts. Tennessee has not lost a game Beam started.
“You just try to keep things the same,” Beam said. “It’s my outing. I don’t really let the two days before affect it. I use information from the past two outings to my advantage on Sunday, but it doesn’t change too much.”
Tennessee offered no retaliatory celebration after freshman left-hander Wyatt Evans struck out Alabama second baseman Bryce Eblin for the final out.
There was no need. A series victory on the back of two dominating performances was enough revenge.
“I think we thrive in tough situations, thrive through hate and stuff like that,” Beam said. “Things that will usually put teams down, I think we take that and we use it to elevate our team.
“We don’t take anything that can put us down. We just take everything and turn it the right way. It really just gives us energy throughout the game.”
