KNOXVILLE — The Tennessee baseball team entered its fourth SEC series with a faint memory of the last time it trailed.
The Vols surrendered a run in the top of the first inning of its series finale against Rhode Island on March 13 only to score four runs in the bottom half.
One hundred twenty-five innings later, No. 1 Tennessee found itself behind again after Missouri third baseman Luke Mann launched a two-run home run off the top of Lindsey Nelson Stadium's scoreboard in right-center field.
It took more than a few swings of the bat for Tennessee to erase the deficit, but a two-run seventh followed by a four-run eighth did propel the Vols to a 8-3 victory Friday.
"Every team out there is trying to add to their rolodex of situations they've been in and situations they have success in," Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. "... It was definitely a game where if you're not hooked up for all nine innings, you're going to get punched in the mouth. It could have gone for either team ... but we were able learn some lessons and still win the game."
Tennessee (29-1, 10-0 SEC) brought one more than the minimum to the plate through the first four innings, its only threat coming when freshman left fielder Jared Dickey led off the fourth with a double to right-center but was stranded on third on Drew Gilbert groundout.
Junior third baseman Trey Lipscomb gave the Vols some life with a solo home run to left to lead off the fifth.
Missouri pushed its advantage back to two with a RBI single from Trevor Austin in the top of the sixth, but Tennessee got it back with a RBI groundout from junior center fielder Drew Gilbert.
Senior left fielder provided the game-altering jolt with one away in the seventh, legging out a hustle double after looping a fly ball to left-center. Redshirt sophomore second baseman Jorel Ortega tied it up with a RBI double down the left-field line and then came across to score on a RBI single by junior shortstop Cortland Lawson.
"It was just something the team needed," Scott said. "I just knew if I got on second, we were going to score there. It was just something that gave us the momentum."
Gilbert and Lipscomb got on base to lead off the eighth and graduate catcher Evan Russell wrapped a three-run home run around the left-field foul pole to give Tennessee the cushion it has grown accustomed to during its 21-game win streak. Junior right fielder Jordan Beck added to the advantage with a bases-loaded walk later in the frame.
Tennessee's late-inning emergence at the plate only mattered because its bullpen limited Missouri (18-9, 3-7) to one run on seven hits and a walk over the final 6 1/3 innings after an uncharacteristic performance from freshman ace Chase Burns.
The left-hander needed 64 pitches (35 strikes) to get through 2 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out five.
Junior left-hander Will Mabrey took over and stranded a pair of runners in scoring position by getting Carlos Peña to ground out to second. Mabrey also stranded two baserunners with three straight strikeouts in the fourth.
"We never know how our guy (the starter) is going to do," Mabrey said. "They're going to throw strikes and get people out, but in that situation, you have adrenaline going and you're just ready to go out there and compete and get people out.
"You never know when you're going to be called, so you have to be ready to go."
Camden Sewell and Blade Tidwell were the only relievers to give up multiple hits. Alcoa alum Redmond Walsh replaced Tidwell in the ninth and retired all three batters he faced to close out a historic victory.
Tennessee's 10-0 start in SEC play matches the 1994 Florida team for the best start in conference play since the league moved to a 30-game schedule in 1992.
The Vols have an opportunity to break the record and pick up their fourth consecutive SEC series win at 7 p.m. today. They proved in the opener they can accomplish that feat playing from behind with as much success as they have with a lead in hand.
"It was weird, the first three or four, and maybe it was because we needed to throw more strikes, but there just wasn't a rhythm or a tempo there," Vitello said. "... I didn't sense any panic or stress or anything like that. Again, if our guys learned something tonight, one thing should be that nine innings is a long time.
"You need to be ready to go out of the gate better than we were, and you also need to finish as strong as possible."
