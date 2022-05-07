The Tennessee baseball team entered its weekend series with Kentucky hoping for a sweep that would clinch the SEC East.
Instead, it left Lexington needing to check itself after its first series loss of the season.
No. 1 Tennessee dropped the first two games of the series, losing the opener 3-2 in 13 innings Thursday and then finishing a rain-delayed 5-2 defeat Saturday afternoon before winning the finale, 7-2.
“Not to discredit the opponent because they earned the wins, but at some point in the year, you have to have a weekend where you don’t play your best,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “If you’re having a successful year, you might even win on that weekend. We didn’t do that this weekend, but you would like to look back and think that this was something that wasn’t the norm for our team, and yet something we can take a lot from.
“At the end of the day, we’re on the road in the SEC and we got a win, so there’s something to be positive on, but I think our guys have set the standards higher, and that’s what they are living by. They know we need to do better if we want to continue to achieve as May goes on.”
An eighth-inning Logan Steenstra solo home run against Alabama A&M on Tuesday marked Tennessee’s 108th home run, breaking the single-season program record that was set in 1998, but the prolific offense that ranked fifth in the nation in runs entering the weekend (428) was nonexistent in the first two games versus Kentucky.
The Vols (42-6, 20-4 SEC) tallied a combined 10 hits in the two losses — three of which were extra-base hits — and went 6-for-36 with runners on.
Tennessee did not fair much better with baserunners in the finale, going 3-for-15, but it tally nine hits and launched two home runs — a solo shot from junior shortstop Cortland Lawson in the fifth and a three-run bomb from junior right fielder Jordan Beck in the seventh.
“It’s going to happen, but how do the (offensive) lulls happen,” Vitello said. “There is rarely a game in baseball where there is a run scored in every inning. ... You want quality at-bats. If you have quality at-bats, over time you become the casino ... and the percentages are in your favor, but if you’re going to have at-bats that are semi-worthless or don’t produce anything for your team or you give up outs on the bases, no all of a sudden you’re thrown out of whack.
“At the end of the day, we want to play the percentages — make the average play, throw strikes and then put together competitive at-bats. We have some talented kids in the lineup, but we need those determined, competitive, team-style at-bats more often than we had this weekend.”
Tennessee can still exit the weekend with SEC East crown if Vanderbilt can take the rubber match from No. 16 Georgia at 2 p.m. today, but the more important task is finding a way to prevent the struggles of the weekend from lingering.
“It’s hard to say there was anything in particular (wrong with the offense),” graduate first baseman Luc Lipcius said. “I think it was just an off weekend, and that’s really the best way to put it. We’ve never really struggled like this before, but we’re always capable of bouncing back.
“... You can’t really make any excuses. I think we just had the wrong mentality and maybe off in a way that’s hard to explain.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.