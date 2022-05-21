Luc Lipcius, Jordan Beck and Drew Gilbert hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in the the top of the first inning of Thursday’s series opener against Mississippi State, and No. 1 Tennessee never let its foot off the gas.
The Vols thrashed the Bulldogs, 27-2, in the opener and completed a three-game sweep with a 4-3 win Friday and a 10-5 victory Saturday to complete the regular season in Starkville.
“Just to win one game on the road in the SEC is an accomplishment, but in particular, this is a tough place to play,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said in a university release. “I’ve been here a couple of times where it doesn’t go as well for you.
“It swings back and forth, and fortunately for these guys, they earned it and they get to enjoy that on the trip to Birmingham.”
The series-opening rout marked the program’s largest margin of victory in an SEC game, surpassing its 25-5 victory over Georgia on May 8, 2010.
The Vols (49-7, 25-5 SEC) hit seven home runs in the victory, tying the program record set against James Madison earlier this season on March 9. They also tallied a season-high 25 hits.
Redshirt sophomore second baseman Jorel Ortega led the way with a 5-for-7 performance that included two home runs, two doubles, eight RBIs and four runs scored.
“I just felt good,” Ortega said. “It started with the way I slept today. I’m usually not a good sleeper when it comes to sleeping in hotels, so I had a good night’s sleep, and when I woke up, the vibes were good all the way around with the team and stuff.
“In BP (batting practice), I had one of the best BPs I’ve had, so my swing felt really, really good out of the gate. I was just putting my practice all the way into the game.”
Tennessee’s offense was not as explosive in the second game of the series, but it showed up when it counted, tallying three runs in the eighth to pick up its ninth SEC series victory of the season.
The Vols got back to raking off Mississippi State (26-30, 9-21) pitching in the finale, registering nine hits, three of which were home runs.
One of those homers was a solo shot from graduate catcher Evan Russell in the fifth, the 38th of his career, tying Todd Helton’s program record for most in a career.
“It was a pretty surreal moment,” Russell said. “I figured it was coming. The more we played, the better chance I had of breaking it. Rounding the bases, it was just a wild feeling because I never would have thought that would happen when I first got to campus.
“To be able to do something that took a lot of hard work and a lot of dedication, it means a lot to me.”
Tennessee will now turn its attention to the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama. It will play the winner of Vanderbilt and Ole Miss at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Vanderbilt and Ole Miss will play at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
