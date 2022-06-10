KNOXVILLE — Drew Gilbert stared in disbelief at home-plate umpire Kellen Levy as Tennessee coach Tony Vitello and pitching coach Frank Anderson stormed out of the dugout.
The junior center fielder was ejected in the bottom of the fifth inning for arguing a first-pitch strike from Notre Dame right-handed reliever Alex Rao.
Gilbert looked at Levy and muttered, “That’s (expletive) terrible,” before turning toward the Tennessee dugout. He continued to chirp, prompting Levy to eject him.
“Gilbert argued several pitches during the top of the second inning, steaming in from center field,” crew chief Billy Van Rapphorst told Knoxville Super Regional pool reporter Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News Sentinel. “To begin the next inning, I talked to the player between innings, warning him to direct his comments only to his team, not our crew or the other team. He said OK and that he just gets excited.
“During the fifth inning, following strike one, Gilbert yelled an expletive, followed by another expletive as he walked out of the box and was subsequently ejected.”
Gilbert will serve a one-game suspension during the second game of the best-of-three series, which is slated to start at 2 p.m. today, while Anderson will sit for the next three games.
Notre Dame (39-14) put Tennessee (56-8) on the brink of elimination with an 8-6 victory in the super regional opener Friday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
“Certainly, pretty well-documented that the kid likes to win and plays with a lot of passion,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “At times, it is hard to control him. I joked at Georgia Southern last year to the umpire that I don’t have control over him. I can’t be on the field with him. I wish I could. I would kill to play with that kid.
“He let it spill over a little bit there. ... Can’t take it back.”
Tennessee has been without both Gilbert and Anderson this season and remained successful.
Gilbert suffered a hamstring injury against Baylor on March 5 in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic and missed seven games. The Vols scored 64 runs in those games, including eight against Super Regional participant Oklahoma.
Anderson was suspended for a game after being ejected in the first inning of Tennessee’s 9-2 victory over Alabama on April 16. The Vols limited the Crimson Tide to six runs in the 17 innings he was unable to call pitches.
Freshman Jared Dickey replaced Gilbert in the lineup after the ejection and played left field while junior Seth Stephenson slid over to center. It is likely Dickey will receive his first start since April 23 while Stephenson mans center and leads off.
It is unclear how the lineup will look be constructed without Gilbert in the four-hole.
“The guy (Dickey) we put in for him is a guy just like Drew,” Vitello said. “If I am going down, I want to go down with that guy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.