KNOXVILLE — The paths No. 1 Tennessee and Notre Dame took to the Knoxville Super Regional could not have been more different.
While the Vols were forced to slug its way past Campbell and Georgia Tech, the Fighting Irish failed to get the bats going, batting .253 (25-for-99) in the Statesboro Regional.
It was still more than enough as a top-10 pitching staff ensured Notre Dame never faced elimination by shutting down Georgia Southern and Texas Tech twice.
Tennessee hopes its top-ranked offense can avoid a similar fate when it hosts Notre Dame in a best-of-three series, which starts at 6 p.m. today, for a spot in the College World Series.
“I think in particular, pitching is an up and down thing for them, they’ll rely on guys in a bunch of different settings and roles it seems like,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “I’m not a master of what their team does and doesn’t do, but you can look at the save numbers and see that they clearly trust a lot of guys and guys are capable of doing a lot of different things for them.
“That word ‘depth’ is probably true for both teams and I think in particular, they certainly have it on that pitching staff.”
Notre Dame (38-14) is the best staff Tennessee (56-7) has faced this season, ranking seventh in the nation in ERA (3.82) and 10th in WHIP (1.27).
However, the Vols have fared well against the other top-tier staffs they have played.
Tennessee is 11-2 against teams ranked in the top-50 nationally in ERA, scoring 86 runs in those games. Only three of those 13 games have come in the hitter-friendly confines of Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
“Their pitching staff is going to be really good,” graduate first baseman Luc Lipcius said. “They have a lot of veterans, but I don’t think it’s anything we haven’t seen before. This past weekend, we saw a lot of top-tier arms, so we’re going to keep doing our thing and be confident in what we have.”
Tennessee sophomore right-hander Blade Tidwell (3-1, 2.00 ERA) will oppose graduate right-hander Austin Temple (4-1, 3.46) in the opener. SEC Pitcher of the Year Chase Dollander (9-0, 2.38) will face graduate left-hander John Michael Bertrand in Game 2 at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Vols have as much pitching depth as the Fighting Irish, if not more, and their top-ranked team ERA of 2.38 suggests they are capable of surviving multiple pitching duels if necessary.
“I’ve coached in this league, and I think we went 20-10 the year we won it (at Auburn), and they bettered that,” Notre Dame coach Link Jarrett said. “I know what that takes. They’re talented. They play with tremendous confidence. When you just look at the raw numbers … to accumulate, whatever, 150 home runs and 80-plus stolen bases and a team ERA under 2.40 ... that’s talent. That is belief in a system. They’ve played well, and they’re very, very talented.”
Tennessee would just prefer to have its offense provide some breathing room.
“This will be an awesome weekend for sure,” redshirt sophomore second baseman Jorel Ortega said. “I’m excited for Lindsey Nelson because it’s probably going to be as loud as it gets. Two great teams that have been doing it all year long. They have a great pitching staff and we’re a great hitting team, so it’s going to come down to who wants it the most and who competes every at-bat and every pitch.”
