KNOXVILLE — Tennessee is not celebrating yet.
A series-clinching 9-2 victory for over No. 22 Georgia on Friday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium clinched at least a share of the SEC regular-season championship for the first time since 1995.
No. 1 Tennessee soon became the outright champions when Vanderbilt center fielder Enrique Bradfield hit a three-run home run in the 10th inning to lift the Commodores to a 9-6 victory over No. 4 Arkansas.
However, the Vols are treating the fourth conference championship in program history as the first in a series of historic accomplishments.
“I think the vibe in the locker room is basically we can celebrate after the season is completely over,” graduate catcher Evan Russell said. “No matter what happens, no matter what we accomplish, good or bad, I think we can save the celebrations for when it is all over.
“If you celebrate too early, what could happen is usually not good. I think we are going to the approach of playing our game and see how the dice roll.”
Tennessee (45-6, 22-4 SEC) earned its original share of the title behind a gritty start from sophomore right-hander Blade Tidwell and an offensive attack that wore down Georgia starter Jonathan Cannon.
Tidwell gave up a solo home run to Cole Tate in the top of the first and then ran into some additional trouble when the next two batters reached on a single and walk, respectively. Tidwell escaped the jam without further damage by striking out Fernando Gonzalez.
The Bulldogs (32-18, 13-12) put runners on the corners with one away in the third, but Tidwell induced a fly out to shallow center and a pop-up to short to prevent any runs from scoring.
“(I saw) progress (from Tidwell), for sure,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “I think when you’re in the heat of the moment and you’re knowing who he is, and I think a problem that maybe he’s had, too, and us — you’re not going to roll in this thing and start dominating people. Ask (Cannon), and that’s with all due respect. Both guys should pitch in the big leagues, in my opinion, for quite some time.
“... We’re not looking for domination and we’re not looking for strikeouts and I think at times he’s been guilty of that and we have, too.”
Tennessee got to Cannon in the bottom of the fourth on a RBI double by redshirt sophomore second baseman Jorel Ortega and a two-run home run by Russell and never looked back.
The Vols struck for three more in the fifth on a leadoff home run by graduate first baseman Luc Lipcius, a RBI single by Ortega and a bases-loaded walk by junior shortstop Cortland Lawson.
Cannon’s 10 hits allowed were a career-high while his six earned runs tied a season high. He lasted only 4 1/3 innings, which was his shortest start of the season.
“He’s a really good arm, and that team is a really good team,” Lipcius said. “Our coaches, they tell us to compete, and he was filling up the zone and wasn’t going to walk a lot of guys. I think that’s a tribute to our team and our coaching staff that we weren’t going to let him beat us.
“That’s how you put together all these long ABs. For some guys, it ends up in a hit or whatever and some guys it ends up as a strikeout regardless, but it is still a quality at-bat, and that’s how you get him out in five innings.”
Tennessee piled on two more runs in the sixth and Russell’s second home run of the game in the seventh — a solo shot — to give itself a cushion that allowed it to cruise to history.
It may not be the final title it has in mind, but that does not mean it is something to overlook.
“I think at the end of the 30 games ... there’s five or six little things you would like to check,” Vitello said. “If you can somehow get to co- or outright (champs), you’ve checked almost all of them. For everything all the teams are trying to do in our league, that means just because of what you said tonight, we have checked a lot of boxes to this point.”
