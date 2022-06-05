KNOXVILLE — Jordan Beck did not hit a ball out of the infield in his first four at-bats of the regional final, but when it mattered most, the junior right fielder delivered a frozen rope.
Beck laced a game-tying double in the ninth over the head of a disoriented Colin Hall in center to complete a four-run comeback that was much more dramatic than the one it needed Saturday against Campbell.
No. 1 Tennessee rode the momentum from there, securing a 9-6 victory over Georgia Tech on Sunday to punch its ticket to the Super Regionals for the second consecutive season.
"That was super exciting," Beck said. "I had a little bit of a blackout moment. I was just happy that I hit a flush barrel. I didn't know if it was getting over the guy's head or not, I was just rounding the bag and doing what I could to for my team.
"I told myself I wasn't going to let the guy beat me, and that's just what happened in the situation."
The Vols will host Notre Dame, which beat Texas Tech, 2-1, in the Statesboro Regional final, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium next weekend.
Tennessee (56-7) was three outs away from having to play the if necessary game today, but freshman Jared Dickey kickstarted a ninth-inning rally with a pinch-hit single.
Dickey appeared to be eliminated at second on a fielder’s choice off the bat of graduate first baseman Luc Lipcius, but a replay review showed he beat the throw and the call was overturned.
Beck watched the first pitch he saw from Georgia Tech reliever Dawson Brown before uncorking a laser to Hall, who took a step in before realizing it was hit harder than he thought, that scored pinch runner Christian Scott and tied it at 4.
Senior third baseman Trey Lipscomb was hit by a pitch after Georgia Tech (36-24) intentionally walked junior center fielder Drew Gilbert to load the bases to give Tennessee its first lead.
The floodgates opened from there, and Tennessee needed them to because Georgia Tech scored two in the bottom half and brought the go-ahead run to the plate.
Freshman Christian Moore came through with a pinch-hit two-run single a day after hitting a pinch-hit RBI single against Campbell in the ninth. Graduate catcher Evan Russell followed with a RBI single of his own and junior shortstop Cortland Lawson capped a six-run ninth with a sacrifice fly to left.
Tennessee scored a combined 10 runs in the ninth inning over the final two games of the Knoxville Regional.
Alcoa alum Redmond Walsh allowed two runs on three hits and a walk in the bottom half but struck out Hall with the bases loaded to propel Tennessee to the supers.
"I think there’s been a lot of situations where our guys have had to bounce back," Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. "There’s just been a lot of things where our guys needed to gather themselves and respond, and I think they’ve done that consistently throughout the year. (It) just kind of comes off in more dramatic fashion when the last two days happen.
"All it does is build self-belief, now you’re in that situation again, you’d like to, as a coach, keep your composure a little bit more because you know what these guys are capable of.”
The late offensive surge completed a second rally from a 4-0 deficit in as many days after Georgia Tech scored two runs in the third and fourth. The Vols started to chip away in the fifth when Lipcius reached safely on a fielding error by Georgia Tech first baseman Andrew Jenkins that allowed Russell to score.
Beck followed with a RBI groundout to third that trimmed the deficit to 4-2.
Tennessee had its chances to draw even or jump ahead before its final chance to bat came to pass but failed to capitalize.
It loaded the bases in the sixth on a single from redshirt sophomore second baseman Jorel Ortega and back-to-back walks from Russell and junior shortstop Cortland Lawson, but junior left fielder Seth Stephenson struck out to end the inning.
Lipscomb pulled the Vols within one with a bloop single to right that scored Lipcius, but with the tying run 90 feet from home, Ortega grounded into an inning-ending double play.
Two innings later, Beck unloaded and the Vols followed suit.
"For me, I just don't think we fear very many people," Beck said. "Even when we're down, it’s kind of like motivation to go more and have better at-bats and kind of push the game farther. The game is honestly more fun when they're close like that. You can see the competitiveness come out in us.”
