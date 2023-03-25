Before Jared Dickey’s turn at-bat in the bottom of the ninth, freshman outfielder Dylan Dreiling came up to him with a scouting report on Texas A&M left-hander Will Johnston. Dickey had not yet faced Johnston, while Dreiling drew a five-pitch walk against the reliever in the seventh.
That scouting report proved critical for Dickey; he saw two pitches in the left-on-left matchup and drove the second deep to right field for a walk-off sacrifice fly in the No. 11 Vols’ 8-7 win over No. 21 Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, clinching their first SEC series victory of the season.
“I was pretty much just thinking hit the ball up the middle,” Dickey said. “Dylan Dreiling came up to me before that last at-bat and told me about his stuff. The kid gave me probably one of the best scouting reports I’ve gotten, and he’s a freaking freshman. That guy’s going to do special things.”
Johnston started Dickey off with a first-pitch curveball, which missed outside. Per Dreiling’s scouting report, Dickey knew the Aggies (15-8, 1-4 SEC) would attack him inside with a fastball, and the redshirt sophomore did not miss it.
On a calmer weather day, the ball might have left the park, but on a windy Saturday afternoon, the baseball hung in the air enough for A&M right fielder Jordan Thompson to have a play. His throw came in well late of Christian Moore from third, after he walked to lead off a tied bottom of the ninth.
“After seeing that curveball out, I knew they were going to try and challenge me with a heater in, just to try to get me to roll over and get the out at home,” Dickey said. “I got my hands to it and went to work.”
Dickey finished with a team-high three hits with two RBIs. With the Vols (18-6, 2-3 SEC) trailing 7-4 in the seventh inning, Dickey crushed a ball 105 mph off the bat — another shot that might have left the yard if not for strong winds blowing in — that went for an RBI triple, bringing the Vols within one, 7-6.
The Aggies went to the bullpen, and on Johnston’s ball four to Dreiling — the same at-bat that informed his ensuing walk-off sac fly — Dickey came in to score the tying run on a wild ball four.
After being swept to open SEC play last weekend at Missouri, the Vols responded with a series win against a ranked Aggie team, all while overcoming adversity. Friday night, Tennessee overcame a shaky Chase Dollander start by scoring seven runs in its first two innings.
Saturday, the Vols lost an early lead when Chase Burns, who had at one point retired 12 straight in a no-decision, faltered for three runs with two outs in the sixth inning. Dickey spearheaded the Vols’ three-run seventh and then provided the walk-off at-bat.
In a team meeting earlier this week, the Vols brought up the defending national champions Ole Miss, and how they rebounded from dropping five of their first seven SEC series of the year. The Vols know their season is far from over, and wins like Saturday’s are a tremendous boost for that confidence.
“I think it’s just a different mentality,” Dickey said. “We got together as a team and discussed some things. I think after that, everybody had a game face on … I think it’s just a different mentality, for sure.”
“That’s one that formulates you as a team,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello added. “It gets everybody to quit talking about other guys who have played here two or three years ago or what we want to be. You can’t just wish it or want it, you have to play games … And this team is starting to become that.”
