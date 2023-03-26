With Tennessee’s next four SEC series all coming against top-five teams, its sweep to climb back to .500 in conference play could not have come at a better time.
No. 11 Tennessee completed its weekend with a 9-6 victory over No. 21 Texas A&M (15-9, 1-5 SEC) Sunday afternoon at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, securing its first SEC sweep of the season to improve to 3-3 in the conference.
The Vols’ (19-6) performance on the field was a stark contrast to their play a week ago when they dropped three straight at Mizzou, but more importantly, their mentality is as strong as it’s been this year.
“It was huge,” Tennessee senior third baseman Zane Denton said. “Last week was definitely a wake-up call. There was no need to worry too much, but it was definitely a wake-up call as a team to figure out what we needed to do moving forward. This gives us confidence to move forward. It’s gonna be a gauntlet for the rest of the season.”
Denton embodied the Vols’ response this weekend as well as anyone else on the team. He went 1-for-11 (.091) with five strikeouts in Columbia last week, but made a statement even after dropping down in the lineup. He finished a .667 weekend (4-for-6 with five walks) by going 3-for-3 Sunday from the No. 9 spot in the lineup. The Alabama transfer went deep twice, hitting go-ahead homers in both the third and fifth innings.
After a sixth-inning walk, Denton smacked a two-out, two-run single that put the Vols up by six runs, his fourth and fifth RBIs of the game.
The switch-hitting Denton had been struggling from the right side of the plate before Sunday’s series finale, so three hits, including two homers, as a right-handed batter were a much needed outcome.
“The way he plays when he’s got a little bit of edge to him is kind of what fits in here,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said, “and when he seems to be at his best.”
Not only did Denton overcome barriers this weekend, so did a plethora of other Vols.
Freshman Dyaln Dreiling came through with a pinch-hit, two-run double. Sophomore righty Aaron Combs left a mark in his first SEC action by striking out a pair to strand two runners in the sixth, and junior reliever Andrew Lindsey capped an excellent weekend with three more strikeouts in his outing, his seventh in 3.1 innings this series.
Even backup outfielder Christian Scott recorded a sac bunt and an RBI single to go along with an outstanding catch in right field.
A complete team performance with contributions outside of the regular suspects — Tennessee’s top-three in the lineup went 3-for-13 — is exactly what the Vols are looking for as they begin a make-or-break stretch of the season, starting with No. 1 LSU in Baton Rouge Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.
“This thing is all about team effort, and I thought this week, the guys came together as much as they have,” Vitello said. “That’ll bleed into things like the lineup, or when you hand the ball off to a guy on the mound and he’s going to pitch when you have a runner at first. It just does. I don’t know why, but it’ll bleed into that, and you’ll see some success.
“The guys are all rallying around each other, determined to help each other out, winning the game, you kind of get a top-to-bottom level of success for the lineup.”
