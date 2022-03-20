KNOXVILLE — Belmont knew it had what it would take to down Oregon in double overtime Saturday. The Bruins just needed to finish the job.
“I looked at (teammate Destinee Wells),” freshman forward Madison Bartley said, “and it was like, I don’t know, six seconds left, and she was like, ‘We got this.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, we got to get a stop, though.’ Six seconds left, still. I was so worried about the six seconds. But that was our key.
“Like we got this, and we backed each other up that whole entire game. No matter if we were high or low, like we had each others’ backs, and that’s something that’s super important in our program.”
The No. 12-seed Bruins (23-7) sealed the deal, overcoming the No. 5-seed Ducks, 73-70, in the NCAA Tournament’s first round to advance to today’s Round-of-32 meeting with No. 4 Tennessee (24-8) inside Thompson-Boling Arena (TV: ESPN, 7 p.m.).
Belmont may be the underdog in the in-state matchup, but it certainly doesn’t view itself that way. The Bruins, who lean heavily on the play of their dynamic guards, have had to shake off that mid-major title all season as they earned their way into March Madness.
“There’s nothing small about how (our guards) play and there’s nothing small about how we operate our program,” Belmont coach Bart Brooks said. “There’s nothing small about running a program that has an emphasis on basketball at a high level, on academics at a high level, on community engagement at a high level, on spiritual growth at a high level.
“And we can offer all four of those things, at a really high level. There’s nothing small about that. There’s nothing small about Belmont and that’s what we preached to these kids when we recruited them. That’s what we preach to them when we coach them.”
Wells certainly knows what it’s like to be seen as small. The 5-foot-6 guard, a native of Lakeland, Tennessee, has battled taller players from bigger schools her entire career at Belmont, and she’s not backing down from the size the Lady Vols boast, namely in 6-foot-6 center Tamari Key.
“That’s exactly what we played against in our non-conference schedule, and me being so small, it’s what I played against my whole life,” Wells said. “So we’re going to be ready. Just come out there and fight like we do every game.”
Wells tallied 16 points and seven assists against an Oregon team that also had size, which should only boost her confidence when she lines up against the premier program in her home state. She’s joined by standout freshman Tuti Jones, who scored 22 points on the Ducks.
The Bruins have experience in beating other in-state teams. They blasted both Austin Peay and Tennessee Tech to win the OVC title two weeks ago, and now they’ve got a chance to earn one of the biggest wins in program history over a team just hours down the road.
Don’t expect them to lack confidence as they attempt to do so. That confidence has been well-earned.
“We’ve got an unbelievable baseball coach, Coach (Dave) Jarvis, who told me pressure is like unicorns and dragons. Doesn’t exist,” Brooks said. “It’s not real. It’s not a real thing. It’s in the mind. That’s it. So, I think players handle that differently, programs handle that differently. But we’ll try to use that to our advantage the best we can, for sure.”
