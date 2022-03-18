KNOXVILLE — Any time the Tennessee women’s basketball team prepares for a tournament, coach Kellie Harper assigns scouting reports for upcoming opponents to assistant coaches.
There’s a catch, though: despite the uncertainties of who they will play and the decrease in scouting opportunities that tournaments bring, the Lady Vols only prep for one opponent at a time. That’s non-negotiable for Harper.
“I do not look ahead,” Harper said. “The only team that I have looked at thus far is Buffalo. That is the only team we’re going to look at because that is what matters. If you don’t pass that test, you don’t get to move on. That’s the priority for us.”
That test comes today at 3 p.m. as No. 4-seed Tennessee (23-8) hosts No. 13 Buffalo (25-8) at Thompson-Boling Arena in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Bulls, who are coming off a Mid-American Conference championship win, are a team the Lady Vols can’t afford to overlook, especially after Tennessee was eliminated by underdog Kentucky in its second game of the SEC Tournament.
The Wildcats went on to upset South Carolina and win the conference tournament title.
“We’ve had some really good practices since the SEC Tournament,” Harper said. “We’ve had some good time off to rest and recover. The players have had a great attitude, they’ve had a great mindset, they’ve practiced really hard and given us a lot of effort. We know this is an exciting time but we also know it’s a challenging time.
“If you’re in the NCAA Tournament, you’re a team that has wins. You’ve either won your (conference) tournament or you’ve proved throughout the year that you can win games at an elite level. So this is going to be a huge challenge for us on Saturday as Buffalo comes in, but we’re really looking forward to it.”
The opportunity to host in the tournament’s first two rounds is particularly special to Tennessee’s players. For some, it will not only be their first time playing the tournament on their home floor, but their first time even participating in a normal format due to COVID-19.
“I think, for me, it’s really exciting just considering that (my) freshman year, we weren’t able to participate in the tournament and then sophomore year, it all being in one location,” center Tamari Key said. “So this year, my junior year, being able to really experience what it’s like as well as being able to host is really exciting.”
For graduate guard Jordan Walker, who is embarking on her second career NCAA Tournament, Buffalo isn’t an unfamiliar foe. She played against the Bulls during her time at Western Michigan before transferring to Tennessee.
“(Buffalo is) a pretty similar team,” Walker said. “They have good guards, good inside play. So I think it will be a good challenge for us, and Buffalo’s a good team.”
Those “good guards” Buffalo boasts include junior Dyaisha Fair, who averages 23.4 points per game, and freshman Georgia Woolley, who’s second on the roster behind Fair with 14.6 points per contest. Containing the two explosive scorers will be key for Tennessee in the first-round bout.
Should Tennessee win Saturday, Buffalo will be just the first of many challenges for the Lady Vols as they battle through the bracket. What matters now, though, is that they pass the initial test.
“I think for us, it’s March now, and teams really step up,” Key said. “People don’t want their seasons to end. They don’t want to go home. So I feel like it just brings a different ‘umph’ to teams and players. So you can’t overlook anybody. You start the game 0-0 no matter if it’s a mid-major or if it’s a one or a two seed. So I think for us, we’re just coming in to give it our all.”
