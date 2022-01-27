Winning the battle in the paint was a top priority for Maryville College men’s basketball coach Raul Placeres on Thursday.
Before No. 13 MC played host to Covenant College in a USA South Conference match up at Cooper Athletics Center, Placeres challenged his team to win the advantage in second chance points and points in the paint.
During a 95-63 win, MC answered the call in convincing fashion, outscoring Covenant down low by 20 and building a 19-0 edge in second chance points en route to its 11th-straight win.
“That was one of the things I challenged them with today,” Placeres told The Daily Times. “I wanted to beat (Covenant) in the second chance points and a lot of it was offensive rebounds. It was pretty fantastic.”
Forward Kordell Kah led MC (15-1, 5-0 USA South) in scoring with 15 points and added eight rebounds while forward Felix Uadiale notched another double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
“I really just try to keep attacking, keep playing hard and doing what I need to do for the team,” Uadiale said. “That resulted in a double-double and that’s what the team needs. That’s what helps us win in the long run, just playing hard.”
In an interview earlier in the week with D3Hoops.com, Placeres said he felt like Uadiale wasn’t just a force for his MC team but also among the best at his position in all NCAA Division III college basketball.
With five double-doubles on the season, the Hampton, Georgia native continues to prove his head coach right.
“I think Felix is one of the better big men in the country,” Placeres said. “He’s shown that against everybody this year. Another double-double for him. I’m just really proud of his efforts.”
MC didn’t just excel in the paint, it also proved to be lethal on the perimeter, especially early in the first half as J.R. Sanders, Chase Ridenour and Nicholas Clifton combined for five 3-pointers in the first five minutes.
After struggling to get shots to fall out of the first media timeout, Covenant closed the gap and managed to pull within six on a Chris Barnette jump shot, but MC turned to its inside game from there and closed out the half on a strong run, capped off by a Clifton free-throw line jumper with less than four seconds left.
MC found more of a scoring balance in the second half with Jekobe Coleman and Kah combining for six 3-pointers. As a team, MC connected on 13 shots from deep.
Both Coleman and Kah were key contributors off of the bench throughout the night. In all, MC’s bench added 40 of the team’s 95 points, making the most of their minutes on the floor.
“We’ve got guys that can play,” Placeres said. “They’re fulfilling their roles. It’s not about the amount of time that you play, it’s about the amount of time that you’re given. If you’re focused on that then great things will happen and more minutes will come your way. There’s not a coach that’s not going to play a guy that can help him win. That’s what I’m trying to preach to these guys and today was a big step in that direction.”
Covenant (9-6, 4-2 USA South) entered the matchup ranked second in the conference’s western division and bested Emory, the only team to defeat MC so far, in 69-58 overtime win back on Dec. 7, but MC held it below its season average in total points (70.6) and rebounds (38).
For MC, it was another type of game that shows the team’s separation as it looks to close out its regular season slate on a strong note.
“I’ve got to continue to find ways to keep this team motivated,” Placeres said. “We’re still not there. There’s a lot of things that we need to get better at, but we talked about this being separation week, separating ourselves from the pack on our side of the conference.
“You’ve got to bring it at home. You can’t lose at home if you’re a really good team. I’m really proud of our guys for the way that they played for a full 40 minutes.”
