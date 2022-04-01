KNOXVILLE — Karen Weekly learned everything she needed to know about her Tennessee softball team during their bus ride from Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium to their postgame meal in Gainesville, Florida, last Sunday.
The Lady Vols had already taken the series over then-No. 6 Florida on Friday and Saturday, but dropped Sunday’s series finale.
There was no celebrating a series win afterward. All the players could think about was the loss.
“(The team) was more upset about Sunday than they were happy about the series win,” Weekly said. “When I got on the bus on Sunday, we had left the field and were headed out, I knew right then and there the mentality of our team.
“That bus was dead quiet and it stayed quiet, all the way through our team meal. I knew then that they want to win.”
Their reaction is also why Weekly had no concerns heading into No. 13 Tennessee’s series against Mississippi State at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. The Lady Vols proved it to their head coach, too, run-ruling the Bulldogs 9-1 in five innings to take the series opener Friday.
Tennessee (24-9, 6-3 SEC) strung together 12 hits, blowing the game open in the fourth with six runs. Sophomore right-fielder Rylie West headlined the performance with a team-high three hits and two RBIs.
Her inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the second set the tone early.
“The play I’m going to go back to that I loved the most was (West) legging out that inside-the-park home run,” Weekly said. “You talk all the time about running everything out, but then the reason you talk about it is because so often it doesn’t happen. She was just busting it out of the box and she never slowed down. She just kept going. Without that kind of effort and hustle, we don’t score that run. It’s things like that that really fire up your team.”
The hit came on a 1-1 pitch from Bulldogs pitcher Aspen Wesley with one out. The ball hung up in the air before coming down in shallow right field and fell just short of the glove of Phoebe Florian. Once it hit the turf, the ball rolled into foul territory and by then West was already making her way to third base.
West can’t exactly remember if she’s scored on a home run within the fences during her softball career, but it was certainly a first during her time at Tennessee.
“(I realized I was going to score) when I touched third and (Weekly) was still rounding me,” West recalled. “She didn’t put her hands up to stop so I said, ‘I guess I’m going.’ Off the bat, I was just trying to get two bases.”
Mississippi State (23-11, 4-4 SEC) managed to get out of the inning giving up just the one run, but the Lady Vols piled on in the fourth with seven hits, highlighted by back-to-back homers from Ivy Davis and Kelcy Leach.
For Leach, a graduate transfer from Texas Tech and younger sister of former Lady Vol All-American Aubrey Leach, the solo shot that snuck just underneath the scoreboard in center was a milestone. It was her first home run at Tennessee and it was a long time coming.
“It’s never a bad day when you can (hit a home run), especially at home,” Leach said. “I was happy my dad (Todd) was here as well. To be able to do that for my teammates and have my dad here was really nice.”
It was also a special day for senior pitcher Ashley Rogers, who made her first home start of the season. She had missed 13 straight games due to injury but started Tennessee’s 6-0 win over the Gators last Friday.
Against the Bulldogs, Rogers went four innings, tossing six strikeouts and giving up just two hits to earn her fourth win of the season.
“It was just great to be back out there,” Rogers said. “I honestly didn’t care where (I was pitching), but it was great to be at home and pitch for my team. It felt good to be back home.”
Tennessee will go for its second-straight conference and third overall series win today in Game 2 at 2 p.m., looking to make another statement in SEC play.
“You hate to lose, but we knew we were better than (Sunday’s Florida loss),” West said. “We just wanted to make a statement this weekend.”
